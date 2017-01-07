5 moments where Dangal drifts away from reality

Aamir Khan's Dangal has misinterpreted several facts when it comes to the real life story of Mahavir Phogat and his daughters.

07 Jan 2017

Sakshi Tanwar portrays the role of the mother of the Phogat sisters in Dangal

Aamir Khan starrer “Dangal” has been earning accolades and money at the box office, so much so that the biopic is on the brink of becoming the highest grossing film of all time. The film is based on the real-life story of Mahavir Phogat, who had to give up wrestling as a sport due to financial constraints but went on to train his daughters into world-class champions.

Geeta Phogat, the eldest of Mahavir’s four daughters, and Commonwealth Games medallist had claimed that the film’s story is 99% true and 1% entertainment, however, now it has come to the fore that there were many fictional elements in the movie.

Sportskeeda took an in-depth look at the film, and brought out 5 instances where Dangal drifted away from reality:

#5 On the occasion of Geeta’s birth, the mother was disappointed and not her father, Mahavir Phogat

In the film, it is depicted that Mahavir Phogat showcases a dispirited look when he comes to learn that his first-born child is a girl. However, in real life, it was his wife Daya Kaur who was actually disappointed that she did not deliver a boy, who could go on and fulfil her husband’s dream of winning a medal for the country as a wrestler.

This fact is clearly stated in Mahavir Phogat’s biography, “Akhada” which was authored by Saurabh Duggal.