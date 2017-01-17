All you need to know about Yogeshwar Dutt’s marriage with Sheetal Sharma

Yogeshwar Dutt and Sheetal Sharma entered wedlock on Monday night.

Yogeshwar Dutt and his wife Sheetal Sharma (Credits: India Samvad)

Champion wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt tied the knot with Sheetal Sharma in a private ceremony in Singhola on the outskirts of New Delhi on 16 January 2017. The ceremony was attended by many prominent sports personalities of the country and other famous politicians.

The wedding was first announced in October last year and the couple got engaged on 14 January 2017 in Sonepat, from where the bride’s family hails. A ceremony will be held in Sonepat this week itself.

Yogeshwar etched his name in the record books when he won the bronze medal at the London Olympics in 2012. He is also a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist and also won a gold medal at the Incheon Asian Games in 2014.

Sheetal, meanwhile, was born in Sonepat to Jai Singh Bhagawan and is currently 24 years old. Her father Jai Singh Bhawan is a famous Congress leader, who entered politics in 1991, after being inspired by CM Bhajan Lal. Sheetal is currently pursuing her BA degree at JVM College.

Coming to the marriage itself, it is reported to be an arranged marriage. Yogeshwar’s father is a friend of Jai Bhagwan, however, it was the wrestler’s mother who had the final say in the wedding. Yogeshwar’s mother, accompanied by her other son and daughter-in-law, visited the potential bride before the Rio Olympics to hold talks about the wedding.

Yogeshwar himself said that he did not get the chance to meet his bride-to-be before the engagement ceremony and had only a few conversations over the phone.

The wrestler refused to take dowry, as is the custom of his village and society and instead accepted a token money of Re 1. Amidst controversies, he clarified that it was not for dowry but as a token of goodwill because his culture makes it compulsory for the bride’s family to offer something to the groom’s family and it is bad luck to not accept the gift.

Many important sports personalities like Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal, Vijender Singh amongst others took to Twitter to congratulate Yogeshwar on his marriage.

We, at Sportskeeda, wish the champion wrestler a happy married life!

Twitter reacts

@DuttYogi Wish u a very happy married life — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 16, 2017

Congratulations dear brother @DuttYogi on your marriage.

Wish you all the love and happiness. pic.twitter.com/MnbOQxQGkE — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) January 16, 2017

Wonderful to see you as "dulhe raja" blessings @DuttYogi for a happy wedded life. #OlympianYogeshwarWedding pic.twitter.com/qEAwh57ThE — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) January 16, 2017

Shaadi mubarak ho pehelwanji! Wishing champion wrestler @DuttYogi, a person I deeply admire a very happy married life! pic.twitter.com/mmWa13qk4b — Vinesh Phogat (@phogat_vinesh) January 17, 2017

@DuttYogi Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness.

pic.twitter.com/7SpREBSGFE — Akhil kumar (@Akhilkumarboxer) January 16, 2017

Wish you a very happy married life Yogeshwar @DuttYogi . pic.twitter.com/noA5uBWrRq — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 16, 2017