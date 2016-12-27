UP franchise of PWL Season 2 names their team as ‘UP Dangal- Naya Josh Naya Dangal’

The team includes Geeta and Babita Phogat, Olympian Livan Lopez Azcuy and Rio Olympics medalist Elitsa Yankova.

by Press Release News 27 Dec 2016, 14:58 IST

Uttar Pradesh franchise of Pro Wrestling League today unveiled their new logo and team here, ahead of the second edition that commences on January 2, 2017. The franchise owned by Investors Clinic has been named ‘UP Dangal’.

The team also unveiled their new logo and a ready-to-rumble squad as it prepares to stake claim to the ultimate glory in the second edition of Pro Wrestling League organised by ProSportify in association with Wrestling Federation of India. The final squad was announced at a star-studded function in Delhi in presence of owners of the team Honey Katiyal and Sunny Katiyal from Investors Clinic.

UP Dangal have a great mix of national and international wrestlers. The team's impressive line-up has nine grapplers including the Phogat sisters Geeta and Babita, international wrestlers like Andrey Kviatkovski of Ukraine in 65 kg category, Cuba’s Olympian Livan Lopez Azcuy in the 74 kg category, Rio Olympics medalist Elitsa Yankova from Bulgaria in 48 kg category.

Maria Mamashuk, Silver medalist of Rio Olympics will add to the team’s strength in women’s 75 kg category. Mausum Khatri, two times Commonwealth Champion in the 97 kg category was added to the squad. The other Indian grapplers include Amit Dahiya and Amit Dhankar making them a formidable outfit.

Team owner Honey Katiyal, CEO & Founder for Investors Clinic, on the occasion of team unveiling said, “I followed PWL in the first season and was very excited when I was offered to be one of the team owners. It's a tough sport and am very proud to be part of the wrestling revolution through this league in the country.”

Speaking about the team, he said, “We have a talented team of young and experienced professionals and with their collective efforts we are sure of the best results. I am looking forward to a impressive performance from our team and urge all the fans to come out and support us.”

Team captain Geeta Phogat also sounded optimistic. "We are very happy to be part of the UP team and are ready to defend the title this time. I assure everyone nothing less than 100% this time from me and the team,” Phogat said.

Commenting on the occasion, Vishal Gurnani, Director ProSportify said, “We are delighted that Indian and international wrestlers have such a platform at their disposal. The response from all the stakeholders has been overwhelming, including the Indian audience on how they have embraced wrestling. We are looking forward to a great season 2 with the top class wrestlers from across the world.”