All the details of India's badminton team at Paralympics 2021

With India winning medals in badminton in the past three editions of the Olympics, the country now has a chance to continue its dominance in the sport even in the Paralympics. The Tokyo Paralympics, which are scheduled to be held from August 24-September 5, will see the sport making its debut at the Games.

Badminton is one of the two sports being introduced at the Paralympics for the first time, with the other one being taekwondo.

The badminton events will witness 90 competitors from 28 nations vying for glory at the Yoyogi National Stadium from September 1-5. The sport will have a total of 14 events with seven for male shuttlers (six singles, one doubles) and six for female shuttlers (five singles, one doubles). The remaining event will be a mixed one.

Badminton classes at the Tokyo Paralympics

The athletes will be divided into six classes, which will consist of four standing and two wheelchair ones.

Standing classes:

SL3 - Shuttlers who have impairments in one or both lower limbs and have poor walking/running balance.

SL4 - Shuttlers in this category have better speed and balance than those in SL3. They could have impairments in one or both lower limbs, unilateral polio or mild cerebral palsy.

SU5 - Shuttlers have impairments in their upper limbs which could impact the ability to serve, grip and power of the stroke, balance movements and trunk rotation.

SH6 - This category is for shuttlers with achondroplasia and short stature.

Other than these, the wheelchair classes are divided into WH1 and WH2.

Indian para shuttlers at the Tokyo Paralympics

Now let's have a look at the seven-member Indian contingent participating in badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Men’s singles:

#1 Pramod Bhagat (SL3)

Meet World No. 1 Para-Shuttler @PramodBhagat83 who has 4 BWF World Championships titles under his name. With hard work & determination, he is now ready to win a medal for 🇮🇳 at @Tokyo2020 #Paralympics



Let us #Cheer4India #Praise4Para @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik pic.twitter.com/OPzP3SQa6n — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 17, 2021

One of India's most accomplished para shuttlers, Pramod Bhagat will be spearheading the Indian challenge in men's singles. The World No. 1 in SL3 has been an Asian Games champion and a four-time world champion, with his last title coming in 2019. The 33-year-old is an Arjuna awardee and was recommended by the Odisha government for the Khel Ratna award this year.

He is coming into this tournament on the back of a stellar performance at the Dubai Para Tournament, where he claimed a couple of gold medals and a bronze. Bhagat, who will also play mixed doubles with Palak Kohli, will settle for nothing less than gold.

#2 Manoj Sarkar (SL3) - In the same category as Bhagat will be Manoj Sarkar, who hails from Uttarakhand. A former numero uno player, the Rudrapur native is also one of India's finest para shuttlers. The 31-year-old has multiple medals from the BWF Para Badminton World Championships and the Asian Para Games and will be one of the biggest contenders for a podium finish.

#3 Tarun Dhillon (SL4)

Know Your Para Athlete



🇮🇳's ace para-shuttler #TarunDhillon is ready to bring glory to the nation at Tokyo #Paralympics



The cricket fanatic took to badminton after he suffered a knee injury at the age of 10. The accident could not deter his aspirations & passion for sports



1/3 pic.twitter.com/L5EvKbmn1T — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 23, 2021

In this category, Haryana's Tarun Dhillon will be looking to bring his experience of winning the world title in 2013 and 2015 as he sets sights on a medal.

#4 Suhas L. Yathiraj (SL4) - Karnataka's Suhas Yathiraj is a 38-year-old IAS officer who is currently serving as the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. In 2016 he etched his name in the record books as the first Indian bureaucrat to triumph at a professional international badminton tournament when he won gold at the Asian Para Badminton Championships. He also has a bronze medal from the 2018 Asian Para Games.

#5 Krishna Nagar (SH6) - 22-year-old Rajasthan para shuttler, Krishna Nagar, is the only Indian competing in the SH6 category. He has a silver and a bronze from the 2019 BWF Para Badminton World Championships as well as a bronze from the 2018 Asian Para Games.

Women's doubles SL3-SU5

Parul Parmar/Palak Kohli - 48-year-old Parul Parmar is one of the biggest names in the para-badminton world. A two-time world champion and a multiple Asian Para Games medalist, the Gujarat shuttler was bestowed the Arjuna Award in 2009.

Punjab's Palak Kohli is only 19 but she has already given glimpses of her immense talent. She has multiple medals from BWF para badminton tournaments with her latest medals being a silver and a couple of bronze earlier this year in Dubai.

With Parmar's rich experience and Kohli's spunk, they will surely form a potent combination.

Additionally, the teenager will also play in singles and mixed doubles, making her the only Indian para shuttler to compete in three categories at the Tokyo Paralympics.

With most of India's para badminton players having proved themselves at the international stage, they can be expected to return with a rich haul of multiple medals from the Games.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava