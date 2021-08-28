India at Paralympics 2021: Day 3 results, medal tally and standings after August 27

Indian athletes continued their upward trajectory at the Tokyo Paralympics 2021, putting up a good show on Day 3.

Once again, the action began for India with table tennis at the Tokyo Gymnasium. Bhavina Patel impressed with back-to-back wins to move through to the semifinals and secure a historic medal for India.

Unfortunately for ace swimmer Suyash Jadhav, he had to withdraw from his 200m individual medley SM7 due to illness. The 27-year-old is also scheduled to compete in the 100m breaststroke SB7 and 50m butterfly S7 events on September 1 and 3 respectively.

How did India fare on Day 3 of the Tokyo Paralympics?

The Indian contingent had as many as eight events scheduled for Day 3 of the Tokyo Paralympics. And while Bhavina Patel's wins in table tennis were the biggest highlights for India, there was plenty of other sporting action on hand.

India's flagbearer Tek Chand, the archery squad and powerlifters were also in action, ending their days on different notes. Here's a summary of all the action that transpired on what turned out to be a busy day for Indian athletes:

Bhavina Patel ousts world champion to secure historic medal

Bhavina Patel opened her day with a solid win over Brazil's Joyce de Oliveira in the women's singles class 4 Round of 16 match. The Indian displayed nerves of steel to come through 12-10, 13-11, 11-6.

Patel then produced another splendid display to oust the world No. 2 and reigning Paralympic champion, Serbia's Borislava Peric-Rankovic. The Indian was able to dominate the proceedings, winning in straight games 11-5, 11-6, 11-7.

Tek Chand finishes a dissapointing eighth, mixed bag in archery and power lifting

India's flagbearer Tek Chand's Paralympics 2021 campaign came to a disappointing conclusion as he ended up eighth in the men's F55 shot put final. The 37-year-old could only manage a 9.04m throw, finishing at the back of the pack.

Powerlifter Jaideep Deswal also had a bad day at the office as he failed to register a score in the men's 65kg powerlifting final. The Indian was one of three competitors without any successful lifts in the final.

His teammate Sakina Khatun fared better in the women's 50kg powerlifting final. The Commonwealth Games bronze medalist registered a best lift of 93kg to finish a respectable fifth in her event, earning praise from fans and fellow athletes.

Sakina Khatun (L) and Deepa Malik

In archery, Day 3 saw athletes participate in ranking rounds for both compound and recurve events. India's Rakesh Kumar was the standout performer, finishing in third place with a personal best score of 699 in the ranking round of the men’s open. Kumar's teammate Shyam Sunder Swami finished 21st in the same event. Both made it into the second round in the draw of 64.

World No. 22 Jyoti Balyan finished 15th in the women's compound open event with 671 points. The 2019 Asian Para Championships team silver medalist ranked sixth in the compound mixed pair open category alongside Kumar.

In men's recurve open, Vivek Chikara, shooting 20 perfect 10s and two Xs, finished 10th while Harvinder Singh ended up 21st.

India Paralympics 2021: Medal tally and standings after Day 3

At the end of Day 3 of the Tokyo Paralympics, China maintained their lead in the medal tally with 45 medals, including 20 gold, ahead of Great Britain (27) and RPC (26).

India are yet to open their medal account at the Tokyo Paralympics. Bhavina Patel has ensured a bronze but will be keen to upgrade her medal going forward.

