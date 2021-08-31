India at Paralympics 2021: Day 7 results, medal tally and standings after August 31

Indian athletes at the Paralympic games have been on a roll ever since the Games commenced. As we come to the end of day 7 of the games, there are 10 individuals who have won medals for the nation, and many who finished a close 4th.

The day started with the medal-winning performance of shooter Singhraj Adhana, who secured third place in the men's 10m Air Pistol to give India its 8th medal at the Paralympic games. Later in the day, India's high jumpers did the country proud by securing two podium finishes (silver & bronze) in the same event to take the nation's medal count to 10.

How did India fare on day 5 of the Tokyo Paralympics?

The Indian contingent had a busy day at the games today with as many as seven events scheduled for the day at the Tokyo Paralympics 2021. The day turned out to be a monumental one for the country with 3 medals bagged - 1 silver and 2 bronze.

Here's a summary of how the Indian athletes performed through the course of day 7 at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Rubina Francis finishes 7th in women's 10m air pistol

Former world record holder Rubina Francis ended her Tokyo Paralympics campaign in disappointing fashion as she finished 7th in the women's 10m Air Pistol finals.

Rubina had a difficult start to the contest, scoring a 6.6 in the first series to put her behind the competition from the beginning. Recovering from that position would have required a miracle. The Indian shooter eventually finished with 128.1 points and crashed out of medal contention.

Moreover, her world record was shattered by the gold medal winner Sareh Javanmardi from Iran. While Rubina's previous record was 238.1, Sareh managed to outdo it with her score of 239.2 to secure gold in the same event.

Bhagyashri Jadav puts up a heroic show; beats her personal best by a huge margin

Even though Bhagyashri Jadav finished 7th, she put up a brilliant show in the women's shot put F34 finals. Bhagyashri threw a distance of 7m, bettering her personal best by a good margin to secure 7th spot.

While she was a good 8.21m away from the bronze medal winner, her effort deserves commendation.

Bhagyashri Jadhav has won our hearts with a stunning performance of 7 metres in Women’s Shot Put - F34. She has also beat her personal best by a huge margin!



We’re proud of you!#BhagyashriJadhav #Paralympics #ShotPut pic.twitter.com/10ZhK3y8CU — Femina (@FeminaIndia) August 31, 2021

Simran Sharma fails to qualify for the women's 100m final event; Crashes out

India's Simran Sharma, who participated in the women's 100m T-13, failed to qualify for the finals of the event after finishing 5th in the qualification stages.

Rakesh Kumar crashes out after a tough fight against China's Al Xinliang

Rakesh Kumar, who was participating in the men's Individual Compound Archery event, faced stiff competition from his Chinese counterpart, Al Xinliang, in the quarterfinals of the event. The competition was brilliant, given that neither of the players shot below 9 points. The final scoreline of the game read 143-145 in favour of the Chinese.

Rakesh started off with a score of 29 in the first set but Ai Xinliang replied with a perfect score of 30. The Chinese extended his lead by another point in the second set, with the scoreline reading 59-57. Rakesh Kumar then scripted a brilliant comeback and reduced the gap to just one point at the end of 12 arrows with the scoreline reading 86-87.

Towards the end of the match, China's Al Xinliang extended his lead by another point to end with a score of 143-145 and progressed to the semi-finals.

Table tennis duo of Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel crashes out of Tokyo Paralympics

Bhavina Patel and Sonalben Patel, who put up brilliant performances in the women's individual table tennis events had paired up for the women's doubles. Playing the quarterfinals against China, the Indian duo were completely outplayed.

Sonal and Bhavina Patel couldn't match the strokeplay of Ying and Zhang Bian of China. They lost straight games 2-11, 4-11 and 2-11 in just 13 minutes

Singhraj Adhana puts up a brilliant show, bags bronze

Indian shooter Singhraj Adhana put up a brilliant display to give India its 8th medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. The 39-year old won bronze with a score of 216.8. Accompanying him on the podium were Chinese shooters Yang Chao and Huang Xing who scored 237.9 and 237.5 to win the gold and silver medals, respectively.

Manish, the other Indian shooter in the fray finished first in the qualifying stage, but couldn't replicate the same performances in the finals. He scored 135.8 to finish 7th.

BRONZE FOR SINGHRAJ! 🎉



The 39-year-old wins a Bronze Medal in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final at the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics! 🥉



What an achievement! What a moment! ❤️🇮🇳



Congratulations! 👏#india #teamindia #praise4para pic.twitter.com/4NpVP5uyx1 — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 31, 2021

Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar win silver and bronze, respectively, take India's medal tally to 10

2016 Rio Paralympics gold medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu did the country proud once again as he became only the second Indian after Devendra Jhajharia to win multiple medals at the Paralympic games. Participating in the men's high jump T63 finals, Mariyappan Thangavelu jumped a massive 1.86m in his silver medal-winning jump. He was only 0.02m behind American Sam Grewe, who jumped 1.88m to claim gold.

Sharad Kumar, the other Indian in the fray, jumped a whopping 1.83m to claim bronze for the nation. Interestingly, this was the second time two Indians shared the same podium in the history of the Summer games.

India Paralympics 2021: Medal tally and standings after Day 7

After a remarkable day at the Games, India find themselves in 30th place with 2 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze medals. At the top of the table is China with 132 medals including 62 gold. In second place is Great Britain with 80 medals including 29 gold.

With 10 medals in the bag, India has crossed double digits in medal earnings for the first time in the history of the summer games. With lots of action yet to come in the coming few days, many more medals can be expected from the country's athletes.

