India at Paralympics 2021: Day 4 results, medal tally and standings after August 28

Indian para-athletes continued putting on a respectable showing at the Tokyo Paralympics on Day 4.

The day started with Bhavina Patel's all-important semifinal clash against Chinese counterpart Zhang Miao. Having already secured a bronze medal for the nation earlier, Bhavina looked determined to keep pushing further. She pulled off a historic victory against her opponent to assure India of silver whilst booking her spot in Sunday's gold medal match.

Following Bhavina's event, Indian archers Shyam Sundar and Rakesh Kumar were in action in Tokyo. While Shyam lost to USA's Matt Stutzman, Rakesh got the better of Hong Kong's Chuen K Ngai to progress to the next round.

How did India fare on Day 4 of the Tokyo Paralympics?

The Indian contingent had as many as four events scheduled for Day 4 of the Tokyo Paralympics 2021. While Bhavina Patel stole the limelight, the other athletes put up a brilliant fight in their respective events.

Here's a summary of how the Indian athletes performed through the course of Day 4 at the Tokyo Paralympics:

Bhavina Patel progresses to finals to ensure silver medal for India

Indian paddler Bhavina Patel already made headlines yesterday after securing India's first medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2021. Today, she went a step further to book her spot in the finals, assuring herself of at least a silver medal.

Bhavina was up against China's Zhang Miao in a thrilling semifinal contest. At the end of the first two games, the scoreline was tied 1-1 and the contest was all set to go down to the wire.

The Indian then upped her game and took the third game with a brilliant seven-point victory over the Chinese. However, Zhang returned strongly and leveled the scores once again with a victory in the fourth game.

The match finally moved to a thrilling decider where Bhavina managed to get the better of her opponent to come out on top 3-2 (7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8). With it, she booked a spot in the finals, becoming the first Indian Paralympian to do so in table tennis.

Indian archer Shyam Sundar knocked out of Tokyo Paralympics

India's ace archer Shyam Sundar was up against 2012 Paralympic silver medalist Matt Stutzman in the Round of 16 of the men's archery event.

The contest was evenly matched for the most part, with the two competitors going neck-and-neck on the scoreline. However, Matt managed to keep his nerves calm in the later stages of the competition to take a marginal lead over Shyam.

Eventually, the contest ended with the scoreline reading 142-139 in favor of the American and the Indian's elimination from the Tokyo Paralympics 2021.

Rakesh Kumar storms into pre-quarterfinals

Rakesh Kumar in action for India.

India's Rakesh Kumar came into the Paralympics with momentum and confidence on his side after winning the Para-Archery World Championships earlier in 2021.

He was matched up against Hong Kong's Chuen K Ngai in the Round of 16. had Shooting nine perfect 10s, with four closest to the center, Rakesh comfortably cruised to victory with a score of 144 out of a maximum possible 150. His Hong Kong counterpart, on the other hand, only managed to score a 131 in response.

With the victory, Rakesh moves a step closer to the podium and will now face Slovakia's Marian Marecak on August 31 for a semifinal berth.

Disappointing end to Ranjeet Bhati's Paralympics

Participating in the final of the men's javelin throw F57, India's Ranjeet Bhati couldn't manage a single valid throw in his six attempts, ending with no score in the competition.

That put an early end to the Indian's Paralympic's Tokyo campaign.

India Paralympics 2021: Medal tally and standings after Day 4

At the end of Day 4 of the Tokyo Paralympics, China advanced their lead in the medal tally with 77, including 30 gold, ahead of Great Britain (43) and RPC (41).

India are yet to open their medal account at the Tokyo Paralympics. While Bhavina Patel has ensured silver, many of the other medal prospects are yet to feature in the Games.

