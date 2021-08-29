India at Paralympics 2021: Day 5 results, medal tally and standings after August 29

It was a fantastic day for the Indian continent at the Tokyo Paralympics. The country's athletes bagged 2 silver and 1 bronze medals to open India's medal account on a high on day five.

The day started with Bhavina Patel's all-important gold medal clash against Chinese paddler Y. Zhou, where India's 33-year-old couldn't manage to get the better of her opponent and settled for a very creditable silver medal to open India's medal account.

Next up, young Nishad Kumar equalled his own national record of 2.06m to clinch silver in the men's long jump event. India's other participant in the same event, Ram Pal, jumped 1.94m and finished 5th. Later in the day, India's Vinod Kumar set a new national record in the men's discus throw event and clinched a bronze for the nation.

How did India fare on Day 5 of the Tokyo Paralympics?

The Indian contingent had as many as five events scheduled for day 5 of Tokyo Paralympics 2021. The day turned out to be a magnificent one for the nation in terms of medals bagged and records broken.

Here's a summary of how the Indian athletes performed through the course of day 5 at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Jyoti Balyan loses to Ireland's Kerrie in close battle, crashes out

India's Jyoti Balyan had a disappointing day at the Tokyo Paralympics today as she failed to get the better of her Irish counterpart Kerrie in the women's compound archery round of 16. While Jyoti fought well, the Irish was marginally ahead of her courtesy a good start in the game. The Indian finally went down 141-137, thereby crashing out of the event.

Bhavina Patel secures historic silver to open India's medal account

Bhavina Patel was up against China's Zhou Ying in the women's singles table tennis gold medal match. While Zhou Ying proved to be too good for the Indian today, the latter did put up a strong fight. The game eventually ended 3-0, in favour of the Chinese as Bhavina settled for silver.

Bhavina just couldn't get going against Zhou Ying as the Chinese never allowed her any room to make headway into the game. While Bhavina played some beautiful strokes, a bunch of unforced errors pushed her back even further.

Nevertheless, Bhavina gave the country a reason to celebrate as she put up an outstanding effort in her debut Paralympic games to secure a podium finish.

Mixed doubles pair of Rakesh Kumar & Jyoti Balyan crash out following close defeat to Turkey

India's mixed doubles team of Jyoti Balyan and Rakesh Kumar were knocked out of the Tokyo Paralympics following their loss to Turkey's Oznur Cure and Bulent Korkmazin the Compound Archery event. The Indian duo went down 153-151 in the game to crash out of the Games.

The Indian duo got off to a shaky start as the Turkish team took home the first set 37-34. Rakesh and Jyoti fell short once again in the second set to concede the lead to Turkey's Cure and Korkmaz. Following this, the Turkish pair clinched the third set with ease.

While India came back strongly in the fourth set, it was a bit too late for them.

Vinod Kumar sets a new Asian record; wins bronze in men's discus throw

India's Vinod Kumar scripted history today as he made his way to the podium in the men's discus throw event at the Tokyo Paralympics. The ex-BSF jawan created a new Asian record after his throw of 19.91m in the event.

Finishing close behind Poland's Piotr Kosewiczwin, Vinod Kumar clinched bronze for India at the Paralympics and sent a wave of celebration across the length and breadth of the country.

Vinod Kumar's performance was lauded by many sportspersons and prominent figures including the Prime Minister of India.

India is rejoicing thanks to Vinod Kumar’s stupendous performance! Congratulations to him for the Bronze Medal. His hard work and determination is yielding outstanding results. #Paralympics — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021

Nishad Kumar bags silver as Ram Pal Chahar finishes 5th in men's high jump

Continuing the celebrations for India at the Paralympics today, Nishad Kumar made the nation proud by securing a silver in the men's high jump T-47 event at the Tokyo Paralympic games.

Nishad jumped a massive 2.06m in to earn a well-deserved silver medal at the event. He also created a new Asian record in the process. Accompanying Nishad Kumar on the podium were USA's Roderick Townsend and Dallas Wise, who secured the gold and bronze medals, respectively. While Roderick jumped a whopping 2.15m, Dallas Wise's best jump was the same as Nishad's 2.06m.

Even though Nishad and Dallas finished at the same score, Nishad had reached his high score in his first attempt while Dallas Wise took two attempts to get there. This helped the Indian medal ahead of his opponent.

Participating in the same event, India's Ram Pal Chahar finished a brilliant 5th with a jump of 1.94m.

#NishadKumar jumps 2.06m in Men's High Jump T47 Final bagging Silver🥈 medal; Wins India’s 🇮🇳 second medal of the day; Brings home First Athletics medal in #ParalympicsTokyo2020



#Paralympics pic.twitter.com/6OFpERAGJX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 29, 2021

India Paralympics 2021: Medal tally and standings after Day 5

After a brilliant day at the Games, India find themselves at the 45th place with 2 silver and 1 bronze medal. At the top of the table is China with 104 medals including 46 gold. Far behind in second place is Great Britain with 60 medals including 23 gold.

As a lot of India's medal prospects are yet to feature in the Games, hence a bag full of medals can certainly be expected in the coming few days.

Edited by S Chowdhury