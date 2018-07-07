India wins first-ever World Ranking Para Archery Championship gold medal; watch video

Sagnik Kundu FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 54 // 07 Jul 2018, 13:57 IST

The victorious Indian team

The Indian para archery compound team, comprising of Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sunder Swami and Tarif, scripted history on Friday by winning the country’s first-ever World Ranking Para Archery Championship gold medal.

The trio beat the Romanian team 224-208 in the final to clinch the gold medal in the team category. At one point, after the first round, the Indians were trailing by a point with the score reading 54-55 in favour of the opponents.

However, they managed to take a five-point lead in the second round, and further extended it to six points at the end of the third round. Eventually, India finished with a 16-point advantage over Romania. Earlier in the semis, India had overcome France to enter the final for thr first time.

With the Para Asian Games to be held in Jakarta in September approaching fast, it is exciting to see the Indian para archers in such good form. The Indian archery team selection trials for the Asiad will be held at Rohtak on July 18 and 19.

Watch the video of the team in the medal ceremony here:

Here are the other results of the para archers in the qualification ranking round at the World Archery Ranking tournament being held in Czech Republic from 30th June to 7th July, 2018

Compound men open

1 Rakesh Kumar - 682 - rank 5th

2 Shyam Sunder - 679 - rank 10th

3 Tarif - 674 - rank 11th

4 Ankit - 664 - rank 25th

Compound women open

1 Jyoti - 673 - rank 7th

Recurve men

1 Harvinder - 620 - rank 7th

2 Somber Singh - 568 - rank 24

3 Rajesh - 549 - rank 31

Recurve women

1 Pooja - 539 - rank 14th

Compound W1

1 Adil Ansari - 555 - rank 20th