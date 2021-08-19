First case of COVID-19 in Tokyo Paralympics Games Village

A COVID-19 positive case was detected at the Tokyo Paralympics Games Village keeping officials on tenterhooks. The Tokyo Paralympics 2021 begins on August 24.

The person who tested positive is neither an athlete nor a resident of Japan, as per officials.

Although there are close to 70 COVID-19 positive cases linked to the Tokyo Paralympics 2021, the first case in the Games Village is threatening to put the event on the backfoot. The 70-odd cases are mostly contractors and staff members working with the organizing committee.

Close to 4,500 athletes from 160 nations and teams will be taking part in the Tokyo Paralympics 2021.

Tokyo under another state of emergency ahead of Paralympics

Just like how the Tokyo Olympics 2021 was conducted, the Tokyo Paralympics 2021 will be held under closed doors with no spectators allowed. Athletes, media, staff, and volunteers will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 tests and use all prevention protocols like wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

The Japanese capital is currently under a fourth state of emergency with COVID-19 positive cases hitting record numbers.

The fourth state of emergency imposed by the Japanese government will cover 13 regions and will be in force until September 12. The Tokyo Paralympics 2021 will conclude on September 5.

Although the organizers managed to control the outbreak of the coronavirus at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 Games Village through strict monitoring and measures, the first case in the Tokyo Paralympics 2021 Games Village calls for stricter measures going ahead.

It can be argued that the Tokyo Olympics 2021 aided the surge in daily COVID-19 numbers. However, the fact that the prestigious quadrennial Games went off without a hitch is a shot-in-the-arm for the organizers.

In recent days, the Japanese capital and its surrounding areas have reported more than 20,000 COVID-19 positive cases per day, a number significantly higher than ever before.

