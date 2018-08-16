6 Extreme Sports played since olden times

Introduction

Gladiators fighting each other

Extreme sports were played on a large scale in ancient times. It was a means of exercise, recreation and keeping oneself fit, at the cost of risk. What it involved was fight, bruises and serious injuries due to the absence of rules and regulations. It was a means of showing brute power than skill. It was played to give entertainment to the audience. Some of these adventure sports have been adopted in the modern world into a newer format with rules and administration. I have discussed below some of the extreme sports which were played in ancient times.

1. Land Diving

Land Diving was practiced in Pentecost, an island in South-Pacific. Men climbed on a 25-meter high platform and jumped on the soil. Their foot was tied with a vine, an elastic material. The soil was also soft tilled. This is a 1500 years old custom. It has become a tourist attraction now. Bungee-jumping is modeled on land diving.

