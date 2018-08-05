Wild Warrior makes its debut in Bangalore city!

Mani Kanta from Team Move It

Wild Warrior, an obstacle racing brand, bring India their first season of Obstacle Course Runs in 8 cities over 8 months this year! Their first pre-event, the much awaited Supertag in Bangalore took place on the 4th of August at the Atria Institute of Technology. The SUPERTAG brought together mixed gender teams of 3 from all corners of Bangalore to compete in the first ever Obstacle Course relay ever held in India. It was the perfect teaser to the new season!

The event started with a fun bootcamp for everyone present followed by them trying out some of the obstacles. Every participant experienced exciting obstacles like a 6 foot wall jump, a barb wire crawl, challenging monkey bars, an inverted wall and much more. People from all ages participated and were ecstatic about trying something new. Neeraj, a student of Atria Institute of Technology said, “This was my first time, I didn’t really know what to expect but I was pleasantly surprised by how much I was able to do and how much fun this challenge can be! This will definitely not be my last obstacle course race.”

Obstacle race

This was followed by the main event of the day, The Wild Warrior Supertag, a competition where 23 teams from Bangalore went head to head to become SUPERTAG CHAMPIONS. It was a phenomenal display of functional fitness, grit, determination and camaraderie! Ashwini Lokanath, part of team Disc-O-Deewane said, “We are a group of Ultimate Frisbee Players, we had never tried an Obstacle Course before, we were very excited and nervous. It was challenging for sure, but was super fun!”

The course was short but with 8physically and mentally testing obstacles. Vikram Menon, Co-Founder, and International Obstacle Course Racer, says, “We designed the course in a way that it’s fresh and exciting for our participants. The obstacles are versatile so that people of different age groups and fitness levels can enjoy it.” Poornima, 13, the youngest participant of the race said, “This is a really great way of keeping ourselves active. I loved that I was able to do this race with my brother and my dad. I’ll never forget it!”

The finals had everyone on their toes while cheering for their favourite athletes. The Great Wall’s steep climb and dramatic Rope drop finish determined the team“Biceps Win Races” as the Champions of Supertag. The winning team included Bangalore’s own Sanjana George, Arjun Motha from Pudukotai and Ashwin Ramdas from Chennai. Champion of the Supertag, and fitness superstar Sanjana George, a seasoned obstacle course racer said, “I’m really glad that Obstacle Course Racing is gaining momentum, both as a sport and as a fitness lifestyle. It’s an excellent way to stay active and fit and I hope the rest of the country catches the obstacle course racing fever too!”

Team Biceps Win Races - Ashwin Ramdas, Arjun Motha, Sanjana George

Charu Sharma, Director of the Pro Kabaddi League, who was also present at the event said, “This was a wonderful event, I think these guys are on to something that’s going to be really big one day. We are all very lucky to be here witnessing it at this stage, I’m sure sometime in the future, we’ll all be saying, I wish we could get tickets to this event!”

Co Founders , Somdev Devvarman and Arun Karthik with special guest Charu Sharma

Somdev Devvarman, ex Indian Tennis player and Co-Founder of Wild Warrior added, “ We are just really happy that the overall concept of Obstacle Corse racing has been so readily accepted pretty much everywhere we have tried it. The response we got from the Bangaloreans today was extremely humbling and yet very exciting as we all feel like we’re really onto something special here. We cant wait for our main event, the Wild Warrior Bengaluru Battle on the 26th of August as we are sure we will give everyone an unforgettable experience. The goal has always been to start a true fitness community and we are very happy that we are well on our way.”

