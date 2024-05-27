The AFL Draft, as we know it today, began in 1986. It was organized as part of the commission's objective of developing an even competition. This was a response to the League's projection of it being destroyed by the combination of high transfer fees, high salaries, and low attendance numbers.

Over time, the AFL introduced more means to allow players to move clubs while ensuring top clubs are not favored over smaller clubs. The Pre-season Draft, Rookie Draft, and Mid-season Draft were introduced later to serve other players because it was obvious that younger prodigies were favored in the National Draft over those seeking second chances.

Many average and forgotten players have been produced through the system and some years have been more successful than others. This article takes a look at the most successful draft classes since the inception of the system.

5 best AFL Draft classes in history

#5 1997

Adam Goodes

It is considered one of the most successful drafts ever with its top 11 picks reaching the 100-game milestone. It featured Brownlow medalists Simon Black and Adam Goodes who have five premierships between them after playing in seven grand finals between 2001 and 2012.

It also featured other stars like Hawthorn captain Richie Vandenberg, Nick Stevens, and three-time premiership players Matthew Scarlett and Brad Ottens. Some of these players featured on the All-Australian team for many years; Matthew Scarlett was selected six times, Goodes four times, Black three times, and Ottens once.

#4 2006

Joel Selwood poses for selfies with Cats fans during the 2024 AFL round-10 match between The Gold Coast SUNS and The Geelong Cats

The 2006 Draft was noted for its abundance of wealth and talent. The number one pick of the year was Bryce Gibbs, who joined Carlton. He was not nominated for the All-Australian team nor did he win a flag during his career. Among those drafted this year, Joel Selwood, Ben Reid, James Frawley, Jack Riewoldt, Shane Edwards, Josh Kennedy, Tom Hawkins, Bachar Houli, and Nick Smith won the flag and have been selected for the All-Australian team at least once.

There were others who won premierships at least once but didn't feature in any All-Australian team selection; Nathan Brown, Shaun Grigg, Brent Renouff, Chris Dawes, Will Schofield, Tyson Goldsack, Sharrod Wellingham, Matt Suckling, Brent Macaffer and Tom Lonergan. Travis Boak, Todd Goldstein, and Robbie Gray made All-Australian at least once.

#3 2000

Nick Riewoldt #12 and captain of the Saints leads his team for the AFL Preliminary Final match between the St Kilda Saints and the Sydney Swans in 2005

St Kilda received the first pick of the draft after they finished dead last. They received one of the greatest players in their history, Nick Riewoldt. Unluckily, Riewoldt never won a flag. He did make the All-Australian team five times in his career. The Rising Star award winner was pick number 2 Justin Koschitzke whose injury-riddled career meant he never got to the level the award projected for him.

Alan Didak, Shaun Burgoyne, Daniel Kerr, Kane Cornes, and Ted Richards were the members of this class who were selected for the All-Australian team and won the flag at least once in their careers. Apart from Riewoldt, there were others who never picked the flag but were good enough for the All-Australian team selection such as Scott Thompson, Drew Petrie, and Adam McPhee.

#2 1999

Matthew Pavlich of the Dockers

The 1999 Draft produced some of the greatest forwards of the modern era. Fremantle's most decorated player and one of the most decorated in AFL's history Matthew Pavlich was a member of this class as pick number four. Pavlich played 353 games and scored 700 goals for the Dockers.

Jonathan Brown, Dean Cox, Corey Enright, Darren Glass, Paul Chapman, Stephen Milne, Ryan O'Keefe, Bob Murphy, and Joel Corey are some other notable names from this class who are greats in their own rights. They hold multiple premierships, Norm Smith selections, and All-Australian team selections between them.

#1 2001

Gary Ablett Jr.

This draft is known as the “Super Draft” for its abundance of superstars of the modern era. The first three picks of this class - Luke Hodge, Luke Ball, and Chris Judd- justified their selection as they won both the flag and were selected in the All-Australian team at least once in their career.

Jimmy Bartel, James Kelly, Steve Johnson, Campbell Brown, Sam Mitchell, Gary Ablett Jr, Dane Swan, Brian Lake, and Matthew Boyd also won the flag and were selected in the All-Australian team at least once. Judd, Bartel, Ablett, Swan, and Mitchell won the Brownlow. Johnson, Judd, Hodge, Bartel, and Lake have also won the Norm Smith medal. Luke Hodge did it twice - in 2008 and 2014.