5 best AFL father-son combinations in AFL history

Since the 1940s, the AFL’s father-son rule has allowed players to be drafted by a particular club if the prospect's father has played at least a hundred league games for that team. Famous examples include the Lions’ Jonathan Brown and Jack Viney of Melbourne.

Throughout AFL history, the sons of former AFL players follow in their fathers' footsteps to make their mark on the game. It's always an emotion-stirring scene when the offspring of an AFL legend debuts in the same colours to continue their family legacy.

This article takes a look at the five best father-son combinations in the history of the league, exploring their achievements and contributions to each team.

#5. Peter and Paul Hudson (Hawthorn)

AFL Rd 21 - Hawthorn v Gold Coast

In fifth position, we have Peter and Paul Hudson, arguably the AFL’s most effective father-son goalkickers.

Between 1967 and 1977, Peter kicked 727 goals in only 129 games as a Hawk, boasting an impressive 5.64 goals per game on average. He was famous for his accuracy and scoring prowess. Unfortunately, his career was cut short by a devastating knee injury in 1972, which forced him into early retirement.

Paul Hudson, Peter's son, followed in his father's footsteps, establishing a successful career of his own. He played for Hawthorn (1960-1996), Western Bulldogs (1997-2001), and Richmond (2002), kicking a total of 245 games and 479 goals.

Despite facing challenges, including injuries and club transfers, Paul made significant contributions to the clubs he represented, finishing fifth in his second year at Hawthorn and winning a Michael Tuck medal in 1992.

#4. David and Travis Cloke (Collingwood)

VFLW Rd 1 - Essendon v Box Hill Hawks

Between David and Travis Cloke lies about 800 goals, with the father at 323 goals in 333 games and the son at 452 goals in 256 games.

David was a formidable presence on the field and an elite goal-kicker. He played for Richmond and Collingwood, winning premierships with the Tigers in 1974 and 1980.

David was captain in 1982 and made his way into Richmond’s Hall of Fame in 2007. He played 114 games for Collingwood, which allowed his son Travis a slot as a Magpie.

Travis apparently inherited his father's talent and passion for the game. He became one of the AFL's premier forwards in 2010, winning a Best and Fairest, four leading goalkicker awards, and two All-Australians (2004).

#3. Ken and Dustin Fletcher (Essendon)

AFL Rd 13 - Essendon v Carlton

Ken Fletcher was one of the most reliable Bombers in his day. He was a consistent performer on the wing and half-back. He played over 250 games at Essendon, winning their first Best and Fairest in 1978.

Ken's contributions to Essendon earned him recognition as a club legend and his son, Dustin, a spot on the team in 1992.

Dustin became a key player in Essendon’s defense as a full-back after being drafted in 1992. The young Fletcher played a record-breaking 400 games for the club, two premierships and won two All-Australians. Needless to say, he did his father and team proud.

Cumulatively, this family has more games than any other combo, of course they made the list and would be forever referenced in Essendon history.

#2. Tim and Jobe Watson (Essendon)

AFL Second Elimination Final - Sydney v Essendon

Essendon definitely gets the longer end of the stick when it comes to inherited talents.

Tim Watson, at only 15 years of age, grew into a tough midfielder who could hit the scoreboard. He played over 300 games for the Bombers. His achievements, including three premierships and four Best and Fairest awards, had him inducted into both the Essendon and Australian Football Hall of Fame.

Jobe Watson, Tim's son came after, joining the club in 2003, and emerged as a star midfielder for Essendon. He earned a Brownlow Medal (later stripped), two All-Australians and three Best and Fairest awards.

Despite facing adversity, including injuries and controversies, Jobe's impact on the game and his legacy remains undisputed.

#1. Gary Ablett Snr. and Gary Ablett Jnr. (Geelong)

2020 AFL Grand Final - Richmond v Geelong

Undoubtedly the greatest father-son combination in AFL history, the Abletts can both mount a claim to being the best player of their era and some even argue (and we would agree) of all time.

Gary Ablett Snr. played over 240 games for Geelong and kicked over 1,000 goals. His long list of achievements include three Coleman medals (1993, 1994, 1995), four All-Australians (1992, 1993, 1994, 1995), a Carji Greeves medal (1984), the Leigh Matthews Trophy (AFL MVP Award), nine Geelong leading goalkicker awards, and so much more.

Gary Ablett Jnr., who debuted in 2002, is adorned by two premierships, two Brownlow Medals and eight All-Australians, to name a few of his achievements. He played 357 games for Geelong and later Gold Coast with a total of 445 goals.

We would let you decide which of the Abletts is most iconic. You would be right either way.