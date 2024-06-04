5 best AFL players to never win a premiership ft. Tony Lockett

Since its inception, the AFL has had some exceptional folks participating and displaying remarkable skill. Many of these are rewarded accordingly, both by the league and with the feeling of accomplishment that comes with winning a premiership. A few others excelled but never got to winning a flag.

We would look at five of the league's top players who had great careers but never tasted a premiership victory, which is the sign of ultimate team success.

5 top AFL players to never win a premiership

5. Nathan Burke

AFL Rd 14 - St Kilda v Essendon

AFL Hall of Fame inductee Nathan Burke’s football career began with the Pines Football Club, from where he was drafted to St. Kilda. Burke is considered one of St. Kilda’s most courageous rovers ever. He set the club’s record for most games played at 323, which was later beaten by Robert Harvey.

In 2021, Burke co-captained his side to the 1996 AFL Ansett Australia win, was honored with four All-Australians (1993, 1996, 1997, 1999), was inducted into the St. Kilda Hall of Fame, and played in the 1996 Pre-Season premiership. His league-playing career spanned from 1987 to 2003.

4. Tony Lockett

AFL Rd 3 - St Kilda v Essendon

Lockett, the only full-forward to win a Brownlow Medal, began his league career at St. Kilda in 1982. He kicked 898 goals in 183 games with the Saints from 1982 to 1994.

In 1995, he moved to the Sydney Swans where he played a total of 98 games and kicked 462 goals, summing up to a career total of 1360 goals, a VFL/AFL record to date. His was a decorated career, one that does not need a flag for validation.

3. Nathan Buckley

Nathan Buckley Returns To Football with Nilma Darnum FNC In Carlton Draft...

From a young age, Buckley played with the SANFL club Port Adelaide, where he won his first and only senior premiership in 1992. In 1991, the Brisbane Bears drafted him into the league via its Northern Territory States zone. At the end of the 1993 season, the midfielder moved to Collingwood.

With the Magpies, his career began to look upwards. He played 260 games, captained the side from 1999 to 2007, and returned to coach them through 218 games.

Some of Buckley's honors include winning the Norm Smith Medal for being best on the ground despite his side's loss and participating in two consecutive grand finals in 2002 and 2003, even though he never achieved a premiership victory.

2. Robert Harvey

AFL Rd 4 - St Kilda v Gold Coast

One of St. Kilda’s greats Robert Harvey also never played on the winning side of a premiership.

Debuting with St. Kilda at 16 years of age in 1988, Harvey accomplished a lot in the league. In 1991, he played in the club’s first finals series since 1973, contributing greatly to the team’s win. In 1992, he would be selected to play on the All-Australian team for the first time.

Although Harvey never played on the winning side of a premiership, he participated in three pre-season flags in 1996, 2004, and 2008. By the time of his retirement in 2008, he had amassed tons of awards, including an AFL Hall of Fame induction, Legend status at St. Kilda Hall of Fame, two Brownlow Medals (1997,1998), eight All-Australians (1992,1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998,1999, 2003), and Leigh Matthews Trophy (1997).

1. Gary Ablett Sr

AFL 2nd Semi Final - Cats v Dockers

At the top of the list, sits royally Gary Ablett Sr., who is famed to be the greatest player in modern AFL history.

Debuting into the VFL for Hawthorn, Ablett moved to Geelong ahead of the 1984 season. With the Cats, he would make a legendary mark on the league. He won a club Best-and-Fairest in his first season, the Coleman Medal for being the competition’s highest goal-kicker three years in a row, and captained his side for over 12 seasons.

His game against the Hawks in the 1989 Grand Final, where he scored nine goals, is arguably his most remarkable performance. Despite his excellence, the Cats would still fall six points short of making it to the premiership game, which would have been their first since 1963.

Ablett was handed the Norm Smith Medal for being the best on the ground, which was bestowed upon a player from a losing side only for the second time since the award’s inception.

Gary Ablett Jr., his son would later make his own mark in the game, winning two Brownlow medals and being a two-time premiership player — both honors that his father missed.