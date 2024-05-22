5 best AFL preseason draft picks in history ft Craig Bolton 

The preseason draft takes place after the national draft and before the season starts. It is an event for uncontracted players who missed the national draft or who were delisted later.

The draft was first conducted in 1989 and 56 players were contracted to new teams. The first-ever pick of the event was Brian Winston, who moved from Essendon to St Kilda. Over 500 players have moved since then.

Teams decide whether or not they want to participate. Most clubs decline participation because they have already filled their playing roster in the national draft. The clubs that finish down the ladder get to pick before others as in the national draft.

Over the years, the preseason draft has produced genuine stars who have gone on to do great things for their new teams. This article lists the top preseason draft picks in AFL history.

5 best preseason draft picks in AFL history

#5 Shane O'Bree to Collingwood

Shane O'Bree of the Magpies kicks the ball

O'Bree began his career with Brisbane in 1998 but only played 19 games in the two seasons he was there. He was nominated for the 1999 AFL Rising Star Award for his round-one performance.

Although Brisbane wanted to keep him, he joined Collingwood as their first pick in the 2000 preseason draft. He showed himself as a dominant player with Collingwood. O'Bree was not a fast player but he made up for this with his quick thinking and good tackles. He was an important part of the teams that made the grand final in 2002 and 2003. He retired after 246 games in the AFL.

#4 Tim McGrath to Geelong

McGrath debuted for North Melbourne in 1989. He played just seven games till he was drafted by Geelong as pick 12 in 1992. He was part of Geelong's 1992, 1994, and 1995 grand finals. He was unlucky not to win the flag in his career. McGrath was known for his battle with legendary forward Wayne Carey. He played a total of 212 games for the club before he retired in 2002.

#3 Craig Bolton to Sydney Swans

Craig Bolton #6 for Sydney celebrates a goal

The Sydney Swans legend began his career in Brisbane in the 2000 season. He played 29 games and scored 10 goals before getting drafted in 2003 as third pick. Bolton quickly became an integral part of the team and only missed one game in his first seven years with the Swans. He was part of the team that made the preliminary finals in 2003, semi-finals in 2004, and the grand final that they won in 2005.

He was captain between 2008 and 2010. He made the All-Australian team twice in his career; 2006 and 2009. He retired in 2011 after 170 games for the Swans. He was one game away from the 200th game milestone in the AFL. Bolton is a member of the Swans Hall of Fame and the ACT Sports Hall of Fame.

#2 Tyson Edwards to Adelaide

Tyson Edwards of the Crows runs with the ball

Edwards was recruited from West Adelaide as pick 21 in 1994. He played 321 games for Adelaide and was known as one of the most durable players in the League's history. He started as a midfielder before moving back to be a defender. He won two consecutive flags with the Crows; 1997 and 1998. He retired in 2010 and is a member of the Adelaide Football Club Hall of Fame.

#1 Simon Goodwin to Adelaide

Simon Goodwin of the Crows leads the team off the field and celebrate winning the game

Goodwin was recruited by Adelaide from South Adelaide in 1996 as pick 18. He played as a midfielder for the Crows in 275 games. He was a part of the 1997 and 1998 team that took the flag. He was captain in 2008 season and held the position till he retired in 2010. Goodwin made the All-Australian team five times; 2000, 2001, 2005, 2006, and 2009. He was inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame in 2017.