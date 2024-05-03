5 best trade deals in AFL history

Throughout AFL history, trade deals have played a pivotal role in defining where clubs and players go next. From big trades to shrewd negotiations, trades have led to new records being set, accolades and achievements for various clubs, fascinating fans and inspiring many.

Here, we highlight the five most successful trades in AFL history throughout the 21st century and before.

#1 Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong, 2016)

AFL Rd 18 - Geelong v Adelaide

Brownlow medal holder Dangerfield is no doubt Geelong’s best trade. Since amassing 43 disposals in his debut for the team in 2016, the midfielder has played a vital role in the sustenance of Geelong’s success, becoming captain in the 2023 season having served in the role under former captain Joel Selwood since the 2017 season.

Records of his personal achievements make Dangerfield’s feats understandable. An All-Australian in all four seasons, his personal accomplishments include winning the Brownlow medal, the Malcolm Blight medal, the Leigh Matthews Trophy, the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, three Carji Greeves medals and becoming president of the AFL Players Association.

In exchange for picks 9 (Wayne Milera), 28 (Troy Menzel) and midfielder Dean Gore, regardless of restricted free agent status in 2015, Dangerfield was traded to the Cats because of the threat that the Crows would match a free agency bid and boy were they about to find out how good a deal they had made.

#2 Josh P. Kennedy (Sydney, 2010-2022)

AFL Opening Round - Sydney v Melbourne

A great deal of Sydney’s success owes to profitable trades. Triple best and fairest winner, Kennedy was acquired from Hawthorn for picks 39, 46 and 70 in the 2009 season, alongside teammate Ben McGlynn.

Kennedy ended the year 3rd place in the Sydney Swans Best & Fairest and again on four other occasions, along with being a three-time All-Australian, playing in the 2012 flag and captaining the club. Despite a relatively slow start, Kennedy hit top form in the 2nd half of the year, 2010, with 2012 as his most active year, earning himself his first All-Australian. Kennedy further enhanced his growing reputation around the league with 2 more outstanding performances in the Swans' finals games against St.Kilda and Hawthorn.

On 9 December 2016, Kennedy was made captain of the club, the same year in which he won his third All-Australian, third Bob Skilton Medal and was awarded the inaugural Gary Ayres Award for best player in the 2016 finals series.

#3 Josh Gibson (Hawthorn, 2010-2017)

AFL Rd 1 - Essendon v Hawthorn

From his role as North Melbourne’s defender, Gibson moved on to complement the Hawks, becoming a major player in upholding his new club’s reputation.

Traded alongside selection 69 for picks 25 and 41, the Hawks’ acquisition of Gibson has proven to be quite the steal, considering that the All-Australian (2015) backman ended his career as a three-time premiership player, winning club best and fairests in two of those years.

#4 Andrew McLeod (Adelaide, 1995-2010)

AFLW Rd 2 - Melbourne v Adelaide

By some good luck, Adelaide became the lucky Club where McLeod made his name in exchange for Chris Groom. Fremantle was supposed to have McLeod on its inaugural squad in 1994 but the Dockers decided to trade the 18-year-old to the Crows instead.

With Andrew McLeod the Adelaide Crows won two premierships in 1997 and 1998. In 2010, McLeod retired a dual Norm Smith medallist and five-time All-Australian, AFL Hall Of Fame member with 340 games, two premierships medals and three Indegenous All-Stars Representative Honours as team captain.

#5 Jack Crisp (Collingwood, 2015)

AFL Rd 6 - Essendon v Collingwood

Crisp, a mere afterthought in the trade that got Brisbane Dayne Beams, with Collingwood securing the now-midfielder alongside picks 5 and 25, has since become a notable Collingwood Pie.

Crisp has proven to be an especially consistent player at Collingwood, having played 200 consecutive AFL games, a Collingwood record for the team since 1990, averaging over 20 disposals in each game of his five full seasons with the club. His ability to play both midfield and defence positions are proof of his versatility. Crisp played his 192nd consecutive match for the club int the 10th round of the 2023 AFL season, breaking Jock McHales 1917 record.