5 biggest AFL Draft busts in history ft. Harley Bennell

Before drafts, clubs do some thorough research on their prospective draftees. This research forms their selections, with the first pick usually having the most expected, and the expectations are less as the pick number increases, generally.

Unfortunately, research and skill assessment are not 100% efficient and most definitely do not go as far as predicting the players’ futures. So some picks who appeared to be a hit become busts as they enter the league.

This unfortunate end comes as a result of factors sometimes within the player’s control and sometimes beyond them. A 'draft bust' is a term used to refer to a highly touted prospect taken early on during drafts, who fails to reach the expectations set for them.

Below, we take a look at the biggest draft busts in AFL history.

5 biggest Draft busts in AFL history

5. Luke Molan (Melbourne, No. 9, 2001)

The expectations placed on players in the 2001 ‘super draft’ meant players had to put in a lot of work to deliver remarkable performances. Unfortunately for Molan, he was dealt the short end of the rod, as his injury situation grossly limited him.

Maybe if Melbourne had drafted other players, they wouldn’t have had to face the repercussions of Molan’s early injuries. First a broken leg, then cartilage damage, and finally a broken clavicle, naturally, he was unable to perform in that condition. Molan’s career ended with two delistings by the Demons in 2003 and again in 2004.

4 . Todd Breman ( West Coast, No. 2, 1988)

Between the 1987 and 1988 WAFL seasons, Breman won two Bernie Naylor Medals as he kicked 187 goals for Subiaco. Coupled with his reputation for scoring between big sticks and his infamous booming kick that kept the opposition at bay, upon entering the league, the expectations for his performance were high.

For one who was once described by Kevin Sheedy as “the best player outside of the AFL,” a title more fitting for his tenure in the WAFL, Breman managed only 48 AFL games, averaging 12.9 disposals, 0.6 tackles, and 0.8 goals.

Although he had what it took to be a successful player, in his time, key forwards were a lot bigger than him, and that set him at a disadvantage.

3. Caydn Beetham (St. Kilda, No. 9, 1999)

Beetham was taken at pick nine by the Saints in the 1999 draft as a midfielder from the Oakleigh Chargers in the TAC Cup. Upon his arrival in the AFL, many thought of him as the next Robert Harvey. Sadly, that didn’t age well.

After suffering multiple injuries and a severe illness that led to him playing only nine games in his first season, Beetham made a comeback in 2001, closing the season fourth in disposals for St Kilda, and a Rising Star nomination after amassing 23 disposals in a game against Carlton.

His career seemed to be looking up when he abruptly announced retirement in 2002.

An article by The Age reported on a meeting Beetham had with club officials about his future at the Saints, which led the majority to believe that his retirement was a result of indiscipline and unprofessionalism. It read:

“He arrived at this meeting sporting a black eye, a broken nose and a stomp mark on his head - all courtesy of a disagreement the night before at a pub."

2. Richard Lounder (Richmond, No. 1, 1987)

The big-framed SANFL ruckman had a lot of hype around his athleticism and size that led to him being Richmond’s pick one in the 1987 draft. Richard Lounder kicked four majors in his debut and dominated the field just as the Tigers’ officials had hoped he would.

He was a perfect hit… almost. Three games into his first season, he cooled on-field and his form dropped drastically. He was dropped away through his first season with only five goals and 12 disposals in four games.

1. Harley Bennell (Gold Coast, No. 2, 2010)

Harley Bennell is arguably the league’s biggest bust. Drafted into the AFL by the Gold Coast Suns in the 2010 season, Bennell spent most of his career either freshly injured, recuperating from a past injury, or dealing with disciplinary issues.

One of the smoothest goalkickers of his time, Bennell could dominate a game and block opposition even while injured or recently recovered. The midfielder averaged 1.1 goals, 21.4 disposals, and 2.3 tackles over 86 games throughout his career, which he spent between Gold Coast, Fremantle, and Melbourne.