We're anticipating the mid-season drafts later this month, so a moment of reflection on AFL’s biggest draft steals should do us good.

In 1997, the league set up the Rookie Draft as an opportunity for clubs to list players that weren't on the primary list.

“Draft season” in the AFL is an intense time when clubs meticulously scout for new talents, a platform for the next big stars to emerge. In the bid to acquire, some clubs lose gems to others who provide these players with a platform to perform.

Here we list five instances where AFL clubs hit the jackpot with draft steals. Considering draft selection and player expectations based on their career achievements, we have put together this list.

#1 Adam Goodes (Sydney) Pick 43, 1997 Draft

AFL Rd 19 - Geelong Cats v Sydney Swans

Adam Goodes’ career was absolutely top-notch and finding one more impressive would be quite the task. Goodes played 372 games for the Swans and arguably reinvented the ruck role.

As a dual premiership player (2005, 2012), Goodes' has two Brownlow Medals (2003, 2006), is a four-time All-Australian (2003, 2006, 2009, 2011), Australian of the Year (2014), Rising Star (1999) with three Bob Skilton Medals (2003, 2006, 2011). All on one man, might we remind you.

Goodes was a sensational player in the competition, and his work off the field is just as awe-inspiring.

#2 Nat Fyfe (Fremantle) Pick 20, 2009 Draft

AFL Rd 8 - Richmond v Fremantle

Since his 2009 selection, Nat Fyfe has successfully written himself onto the league's premier midfielders list.

Against all odds and concerns over his durability due to previous injuries, Fyfe succeeded in silencing doubters of his skill and durability.

He has two Brownlow Medals (2015, 2019) to his name and has served as Fremantle’s Captain since 2017, becoming a cornerstone of the team's success.

#3 Tom Stewart (Geelong) Pick 40, 2016 Draft

AFL Rd 4 - Western Bulldogs v Geelong

After being overlooked for multiple drafts, in 2016 Stewart had to wait his turn before being selected at the age of 25 late in the second round.

Geelong legend Matthew Scarlett taking Stewart from the Geelong Football Netball League was a genius move.

Tom Stewart’s recruitment proved to be a huge success story, one that is still being written.

A star-addition to the Cats, Steward has missed barely 20 games in his five seasons, proving to be durable and relevant to coach Scott's line-up.

Some of his achievements include: being a 2022 premiership player, being awarded with four All-Australian selections, a Carji Greeves Medal in 2021 as well as a AFLCA Young Player Award (2018). Truly, the 29-year-old has proven himself.

#4 Sam Mitchell (Hawthorn) Pick 36, 2001 Draft

AFL Rd 8 - Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

Mitchell was initially overlooked at the 2000 National Draft but managed to catch the Hawks’ eye.

A year later, the midfielder was on Hawthorn's VFL side (Box Hill Hawks)’s seniors list. He earned it by tirelessly working his way into the hearts of the recruiters with his leadership qualities and persistence.

Ahead of Luke Hodge, the then-26 year old was named captain, leading the Hawks to victory against Geelong and to the grand final.

Under his belt, the midfielder has a Rising Star (2003), five Peter Crimmins Medals (2006, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2016), has played four premierships (2008, 2013, 2014, 2015), three All-Australians (2011, 2013, 2015), five best-and-fairest (2006, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2016) and a Brownlow Medal (2012). Impressive stuff from one who was initially overlooked.

#5 Lachie Neale (Fremantle) Pick 58, 2011 Draft

AFL Rd 3 - Brisbane v Port Adelaide

Another champion would bring Freemantle into further esteem.

“To whom much is given, much is expected” doesn't apply to Neale apparently, as not even expectations were bestowed upon him to serve as raw material for his turnout.

Debuting in round four 2012, the classy midfielder impressed with his clean hands and stellar accumulation skills, not quite enough to be out of Nat Fyfe and David Mundy’s shadows, but the lad was getting there.

Leading 2016’s competition for average possessions (33.5 per game), it was apparent that Neale was an impeccable baller.

Neale instigated a turnaround at the game against Brisbane at the end of 2018 winning his second Doig Medal, and a flag for Fremantle.

He has reached even greater heights at Brisbane. In his four seasons at Queensland, Neale has won three club best-and-fairests and a Brownlow Medal (2020), and he only short by one vote of a second 'Charlie' in 2022.

He also has been awarded the Leigh Matthews Trophy (2020), AFLCA Player of the Year (2020), is a three-time All-Australian (2019, 2020, 2022), two-time Doig Medal (2016, 2018), three-time Merrett-Murray Medal (2019, 2020, 2022), three-time Ross Glendinning Medal (2014, 2015, 2018) and Marcus Ashcroft Medal (2020) winner.

Asides the big five, Corey Enright, Andrew Embley and Robbie Gray are some note-worthy mentions, with Enright (Geelong) pick 47 in 1999 being a three-time premiership player (2007, 2009, 2011) with two Carji Greeves Medals (2009, 2011), and six All-Australians (2008-2011, 2013, 2016) over 332 games, Embley (West Coast) pick 57 in 1998, a Premiership Player (2006), Norm Smith medallist (2006) over 250 games and Gray (Port Adelaide) pick 55 in 2006 with four All-Australians (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018), as an AFLCA Player of the Year (2014), five Showdown Medals (2010, 2015, 2018, 2018, 2019), and three consecutive John Cahill Medals (2014,2015, 2016) in 271 games.