5 biggest comeback victories in AFL history

AFL comeback wins are never just wins. It takes teams months, sometimes years of recuperation to retrieve lost glory, and when they do, it's sensational.

These matches are often ruminated, mulled over in awe, disbelief and sometimes, quite frankly, for the sweet pain of it, evoking laughter, tears and goosebumps depending on which side you’re on.

Featuring Brisbane's 'Miracle on Grass' in 2013, St Kilda's stunning 2015 win over the Western Bulldogs,among others, we delve into the league’s five most insane comebacks since the 90s. Stick around for the jaw-dropping first placer:

#5 St. Kilda vs. Western Bulldogs (Round 14, 2004)

AFL Rd 6 - Western Bulldogs v St Kilda

Equalling the fifth biggest come-from-behind victory in AFL (and even VFL) history, St Kilda made its biggest comeback in this game.

Down by a whooping 48 points at half-time, and 55 after the Bulldogs had had their fourth kick, the situation seemed hopeless. The Saints, though, were unwavered, going on to kick 12 goals to the Dogs' two, ending in a seven-point win.

#4 Essendon vs. North Melbourne (Round 11, 2001)

AFL Rd 8 - West Coast v Essendon

The infamous "Baby Bombers" comeback. With North Melbourne ahead by 69 points at halftime, Essendon's juvenile team rallied together to turn the game around.

In the first quarter, the Kangaroos kicked 12 goals to two, setting them ahead by 58 points, which would become 69 early in the second period. A win set in stone, if only the Bombers weren’t down to play dynamite that night.

Kicking nine unanswered goals in the second term, only 21 points were left in North Melbourne’s favour. Essendon began its ascent, kicking eight goals to three to get the win in the last quarter. Matthew Lloyd (nine goals) and Jason Johnson (31 disposals and four goals) played key roles in the win.

Both teams were two of the best of the era, with Essendon on their way to a third consecutive minor premiership. The Dons had also won their last two encounters with the Kangaroos, by 125 and 85 points respectively, so it was quite a comeback.

#3 Fremantle vs. Melbourne (Round 13, 2008)

AFL Rd 7 - Richmond v Melbourne

Melbourne’s biggest comeback ever. Trailing by 39 points in the second quarter, the Dockers found Melbourne a tall wall of an opponent.

Led by Matthew Pavlich and Aaron Sandilands, the team sought redemption, leading to a turn-around in the second half, as the Dockers claimed a 12-point victory.

#2 West Coast Eagles vs. Geelong Cats (Round 10, 2006)

AFL Rd 5 - Geelong v West Coast

Second on the list, West Coast's road victory over Geelong in 2006. At halftime, it seemed like the Cats had the win in the bag, leading by 30, then 54 points. A tough watch for Eagles fans surely.

Led by Chris Judd and Quinten Lynch, West Coast hadn’t given up just yet. Swingman Adam Hunter had a poor first half but redeemed himself with two pivotal goals in the final term.

The Eagles kicked seven goals to one, winning by three points, turning the game on its head with a comeback for the ages.

#1 Brisbane Lions vs. Geelong (2001 AFL Grand Final)

AFL Rd 6 - Brisbane v Geelong

Brisbane hosted Geelong at the GABBA, in a match that's widely thought to be the best comeback victory ever. As expected, the Cats bolted ahead with a 52-point lead.

Three terms down, and the Lions were still down by 38-points, apparently awaiting a final term miracle. Brisbane kicked seven goals to one, trailing by only one point. Ash McGrath kicked the winning goal from 55 metres out, closing the game in a 5-point win.

Honourable mentions

This list of five could use some additional mentions to be truly complete. Some notable comebacks we didn't mention include:

Carlton ’s win over Richmond by 20 points in the 2013 Elimination Final after trailing by 32 : The Tigers’ hopes of their first finals win in 12 years was cut short by the Blues’ last-quarter six-goal.

: The Tigers’ hopes of their first finals win in 12 years was cut short by the Blues’ last-quarter six-goal. Gold Coast’s defeat of Port Adelaide . Round 5, 2011 : After lagging 40 points behind in the third quarter, they snatched their first-ever AFL win.

: After lagging 40 points behind in the third quarter, they snatched their first-ever AFL win. Essendon’s 1993 win against Adelaide : Considering that the Crows had a 42-point head start at half time, the Dons winning by 11 points is definitely noteworthy.

: Considering that the Crows had a 42-point head start at half time, the Dons winning by 11 points is definitely noteworthy. Adelaide Crows' 2000 win over Port Adelaide : Bouncing back from a 42-point deficit, against Port Adelaide, the Adelaide Crows wowed all in Round 7 in 2000.

: Bouncing back from a 42-point deficit, against Port Adelaide, the Adelaide Crows wowed all in Round 7 in 2000. West Coast's win over Collingwood in 2018: In arguably the best AFL grand final of recent times in 2018, West Coast won Collingwood by five points after the Magpies had led by 29 points.