AFL umpires oversee field activity during matches. While they may be only human and prone to making mistakes, some decisions or oversights are so remarkable that fans and viewers alike propose that these individuals be sent back to “ump school."

Here, we highlight five of the AFL’s most grieving umpire decisions.

5 most controversial umpiring decisions in AFL history

1. 2009 AFL Preliminary Final - St Kilda vs Western Bulldogs

AFL Rd 6 - St Kilda v Western Bulldogs

This occurred during the 2009 AFL Preliminary Final between St Kilda and the Western Bulldogs. St Kilda defeated the Bulldogs by seven points, 9.6 (60) to 7.11 (53), finishing the year as the best team of the home and away season. The Dogs came two spots and five games behind at number three.

The game started with the Bulldogs two goals ahead but overtaken a way through the match, but not too far ahead. Irrespective of how close the score line was, for the neutral, the game lacked the excitement a typical shootout would.

At the start of term three, St Kilda's Nick Riewoldt was awarded a free kick down field before the ball was even bounced, which was attributed to a “shove” from Bulldog defender Brian Lake, resulting in a goal that brought both teams only one point apart.

The most memorable moment of the match, however, came when Riewoldt sealed the victory with a toe-poke goal in the goal square, which resulted in a win for the Saints, allowing them a spot in the Grand Final against Geelong.

With just seconds left on the clock, St Kilda's Nick Riewoldt took a mark within scoring distance. However, the umpire blew the whistle to signal the end of the game before Riewoldt could take his kick. This decision sparked outrage among fans.

2. Paul Puopolo’s free kick in Hawthorn vs. Adelaide

AFL Rd 6 - Hawthorn v St Kilda

AFL greats and fans stood against a free kick made during term three of Hawthorn’s match against Adelaide on April 1st, 2017.

Adelaide wingman David Mackay got a penalty for an alleged push to Hawthorn forward’s Paul Puopolo’s back. This punishment caused outrage among many. Roos told Fox Footy:

“That’s as bad of a decision as you will ever see in a game of footy. That’s just simply not a free kick. I don’t want to be too harsh on the umpires because the laws of the game committee make it so difficult to umpire ... (But) that should be holding the ball.”

The Bulldogs’ Brad Johnson was perplexed by umpire Andrew Mitchell’s decision, saying to Fox Footy post-game:

“I thought, if anything, it may have been holding the ball against Puopolo. That’s not in the back.”

Many other coaches, players and fans on the internet seemed to share the sentiment.

3. 2001 First Preliminary Final - Essendon v Hawthorn

Essendon v Hawthorn

This series sparked one of the most controversial umpiring decisions in league history.

The Hawks, trailing by six goals at halftime, moved for a comeback in the second half. Falling short still, they sadly lost. What topped off grievances for the night was the questionable calls by the umpires, which may have boosted Essendon's luck.

Hawthorn's every move against Essendon seemed to result in a free kick for the Bombers, all of which summed up to four umpire-assisted goals for Essendon, leaving the Hawks and fans frustrated.

The most aggravating of the umpires' decisions for the night was when Hawk Adrian Cox seemed to mark a shot at goal on the goal line, only for the officiating goal umpire to signal "touched." This decision was eventually reversed after immense pressure.

4. 2009 AFL Season Grand Finals - St. Kilda vs. Geelong

Geelong Cats AFL Grand Final Reception

In the fourth quarter of the match between the Saints and the Cats, Adam Schneider found himself tackled off the ball within 50 with no free kick paid to the disbelief of viewers.

The game began with a headstart for St Kilda, convincing many that the victory was theirs. However, Schneider’s being denied a shot at goal turned it all in Geelong’s favour.

Fans and analysts were left mulling over the officiating error. Reflecting on the incident, former AFL player and commentator Cameron Ling remarked,

"It was a critical moment in the game. You hate to see such a pivotal call go unnoticed, especially in such a high-stakes match."

5. 2021 Melbourne vs. Adelaide

The AFL admitted to the fact that Melbourne deserved a free kick after Nick Murray’s handball across the boundary line. The free kick would have allowed the Demons an opportunity to score a last-minute goal, setting the previously undefeated Demons ahead.

The umpire instead called for a boundary throw-in, which resulted in the Crows preventing the Demons from scoring at all. The game ended in a one-point win over Melbourne.