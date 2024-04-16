5 famous AFL players who retired prematurely ft Nathan Murphy

Collingwood’s Nathan Murphy has announced his retirement following medical advice from the AFL’s concussion panel. After just 57 games in the AFL, the Collingwood premiership defender has officially hung up his boots, signaling the end of his short-lived but thoroughly entertaining career.

Murphy was drafted to Collingwood in 2017 with pick 39. However, since the 2019 season, he has sustained several concussions that have hindered his ability to play for his club. Despite their frequency, his injuries had initially failed to suggest that his career might be ending.

Murphy enjoyed spectacular success through the course of the 2021 and 2022 seasons. 2023 was also a highlight year for Murphy, during which he played 24 games, leading him to the finals, which unfortunately culminated in an injury caused by a collision with Brisbane’s Lincoln McCarthy’s left shoulder. Despite passing a concussion test, Murphy was subbed out and as fate had it, that would be his last time playing on the field.

Here is a list of 5 promising players who have been forced to retire prematurely due to injuries:

#5 Nathan Murphy

2023 AFL Grand Final - Collingwood v Brisbane

News of Nathan Murphy’s sudden retirement has come across as a shock to fans of Collingwood. The 24-year-old sustained his tenth concussion in 2023’s grand final and has not played since.

Nathan Murphy made a statement concerning his retirement on Tuesday morning, saying,

“I feel it is the right time and right decision for me to hang up my footy boots… I love my football, but my priority is on my future and ensuring I live a full and healthy life.

This makes him the second player this year, after Melbourne’s Angus Brayshaw, to retire due to recurring concussions.

Murphy’s youth and energy undoubtedly led fans to believe he had a burgeoning career ahead of him. Regardless, his short-lived AFL career will go down as a true spectacle of the thrill of Australian football.

#4 Angus Brayshaw

AFL Rd 1 - Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

Angus Brayshaw suffered a concussion in 2023’s qualifying final loss. This injury led to what has been described as 'microscopic changes in Brayshaw’s brain'. After extensive testing, Brayshaw was forced to retire after medical advice.

In a statement in February, Brayshaw said, “I am really proud of what I have achieved over the past decade. I have been able to live out my childhood dream and while it’s been cut short, I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved.”

Despite the positivity in his statement, Brayshaw is reportedly devastated by his sudden retirement. Like Murphy, Brayshaw had a promising career ahead, one that unfortunately met an untimely end.

#3 Paddy McCartin

AFL Rd 1 - Gold Coast v Sydney

In the past year, several AFL players have been forced to retire due to concussions. Sydney defender Paddy McCartin unfortunately found himself on this list. McCartin has sustained numerous concussions throughout the course of his career.

Since St Kilda picked him in the 2014 national draft, he has suffered several head knocks that severely affected his ability to play consistently for the Saints. After getting delisted in 2019, he was medically cleared to return to play, raising hopes for both Paddy and his supporters.

He made a surprise return in 2021 to play alongside his brother Tom as a key defender with the Swans. Unfortunately, in 2022’s grand final loss to Geelong, he was once again concussed, signaling the end of his career.

#2 Paul Seedman

AFL Rd 8 - Gold Coast v Collingwood

Adelaide Crows midfielder, Paul Seedman, hasn’t touched the field since he was concussed during a pre-season training session in 2021. After consulting the concussion panel in 2023, he was advised to “cease all contact sport”.

Seedman accepted the recommendation and stated that if he had been allowed to return, he would have “retired anyway.”

Seedman’s career in the AFL began in Collingwood and ended in Adelaide. Though he enjoyed relative consistency in his career, his ability to participate in the games came under question once symptoms of his declining health began to emerge. He has since made peace with his retirement and future outside of the AFL.

#1 Daniel Venables

AFL Practice Match - West Coast v Fremantle

At the top of our list is Daniel Venables. The West Coast Eagles premiership player was advised to retire from all contact sports after sustaining a brain trauma injury while playing against Melbourne in 2019. His retirement, at just 22 years of age, is one of the worst cases of career-derailing injuries in recent times.

The injuries he sustained during his AFL career have led to vicious symptoms, such as brain bleeds, that have left the rising star fearing for his health. Venables continues to battle with symptoms but maintains his cheerful and lively nature.

The West Coast Eagles report that he still offers support to the club and occasionally helps out in an off-field capacity. His continual efforts to help his former club, despite having to manage his symptoms show a degree of sportsmanship that typifies the spirit of Australian football.

