5 greatest AFL players of all time ft Wayne Carey (Ranked)   

In the rich history of the AFL, certain players stand out for their exceptional skills and talent. From individual milestones, records and accolades, these players have become a symbol of the game, captivating fans and inspiring generations with their careers.

In this article, we rank the five greatest players to have graced the game of footy over the years:

#5 Michael Voss

Michael Voss is a Brownlow Medal winner

Michael Voss makes this list due to his accomplishments in the AFL. He played for the Brisbane Bears and Brisbane Lions. Voss was an exceptionally gifted midfielder with raw talents, known for his strength and proficient kicking.

As captain, he led Brisbane Lions to four consecutive Grand Finals, winning three (2001-2003). He also won the Leifh Matthew Trophy twice and is a Brownlow Medalist (1996).

Voss kicked 245 goals in 289 games and was inducted into the AFL Hall of Fame in 2011. He's currently the coach of the Carlton Blues.

#4 Gary Ablett Snr

Gary Ablett Snr in action for Geelong

Gary Ablett Snr is one of the most prolific forwards in AFL history. He represented Hawthorns and Geelong but became well known at the latter, where he kicked a whopping 1021 goals in 248 games for the Cats.

Although Ablett never won a premiership, his records speak for themselves. He was the league's top goalkicker for three consecutive seasons (1993,1994,1995) and won the Norm Smith Medal in 1989.

Nicknamed "God", Ablett produced one of the best individual Grand Final performances in 1989 when he kicked a record nine goals. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005 and is regarded as one of the greatest players to have graced Australian football.

#3 Tony Lockett

Thony Lockett kicked 1360 career goals

Anthony Lockett is the most prolific goalkicker in the AFL. The former St Kilda and Sydney Swans forward holds the record for most goals scored in the AFL (1360) a feat he achieved in 281 games.

Although he never won a premiership, Lockett's remarkable achievements put him up there as one of the game's greatest players. He won the Coleman medal for most goals in a season on four occasions (1987, 1991, 1996,1998), kicking over 100 goals per season on six occasions.

He was an aggressive forward, which earned him the nickname "Plugger". Lockett is a Hall of Famer and Legend.

#2 Leigh Matthews

Leigh Matthews is an Aussie Legend

Many could argue that Leigh Matthews deserves to be top of the list based on his overall influence on Australian football. Known as "Lethal Leigh" among Aussie fans, Matthews is one of the most prominent figures in AFL.

He spent his entire playing days with the Hawthorn Hawks, scoring 915 goals in 332 games. He's a four-time premiership winner and is regarded as the greatest player of the 20th century.

Matthews is a Hall of Famer and was among the first set to be elevated to Legend status in 1996.

#1 Wayne Carey

Wayne Carey played for North Melbourne and Adelaide.

Wayne Carey is arguably the best AFL player of all time and the most prominent Aussie star of the 90s. He played for North Melbourne and Adelaide but made a name while with the Kangaroos playing as a centre half-forward.

Carey's elegant and dominant style of play earned him the moniker "The King". He captained North Melbourne to the premiership in 1996 and 1999 and won the MVP award in 1995 and 1998.

The only shortcoming in Carey's career was an extra-marital affair with the wife of fellow North Melbourne teammate Anthony Stevens, which led to a disgraceful resignation from the club in 2002.

A prolific kicker and unstoppable in one-on-one situations, he registered 727 goals in 272 AFL games for the Kangaroos and the Crows.