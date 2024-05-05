5 greatest clutch moments in AFL history

The Australian Football League (AFL) has served as the cornerstone for countless iconic moments that left a mark on the sport's history. In this article, we will delve into five of the most iconic moments of this sport that transcend time and space. These moments not only defined athletes' careers but bonded spectators.

Let's delve into these five historical moments:

#5 Lance Franklin’s goal against Adelaide, 2007

Hawthorn Intra-Club Match

In the elimination finals, Lance Franklin, with six stars to his name at the time, ushered the Hawks into their awe-inspiring comeback.

With only eight seconds to go, Franklin launched his infamous right-to-left benders, sealing the win against Adelaide, which for only the second time in the match, set the Hawks in front. His set shot sailed 50 meters, riling up the crowd.

Although Tim Boyle and Jarryd Roughead took most of the goals (three each) in the opening two quarters, Franklin’s finishing blow was an impressive feat.

#4 2009 Grand Final’s toe poke, brought to you by Matthew Scarlet

Geelong Intra-Club Match

Matthew Scarlet pulled off one of AFL history’s most audacious plays at the grand finals that year (2009). Scarlett toe-poked the ball mid-air to Gary Ablett, leading to Paul Chapman's winning goal.

#3 Dom Sheed’s goal against Collingwood, 2018

2018 AFL Grand Final - West Coast v Collingwood

Up against a fence surrounded by Magpie fans’ chants, Sheed slotted a near-impossible goal in record time. “Two minutes left on the clock is no time!” said everyone but Dom Sheed.

#2 Leo Barry’s iconic save for the Swans, 2005

AFL Opening Round - Sydney v Melbourne

Leo Barry, out of nowhere swooped in right on the siren, taking the mark that won the Swans their first premiership in 72 years in 2005. Unmatched, unbelievable, just unrivaled.

#1 Jack Newnes’ Save Kick

AFL Rd 11 - West Coast v Carlton

At the moment when he kicked a winning shot for Carlton right at the siren’s ring, Jack Newnes crafted a core memory for AFL supporters forever. A moment every footballer has dreamt about at least once.

The kick had to be thoroughly reviewed by the AFL and the statement read:

“The review also determined the down-field free kick taken by Carlton’s Jack Newnes should have been awarded to Carlton’s Michael Gibbons.”

While the matter was controversial, the stakes were very low that he would take up the chance, and thankfully so.

Four-time premiership Hawk Jordan Lewis in awe, mirroring ours, said:

“I'm clearly not a Carlton supporter, but I'm a football lover– and you get goosebumps when you watch that type of stuff because of how much it means to sides like Carlton. “To win a game like that, clearly the energy and the celebrations were worthy of what a finish that was.”