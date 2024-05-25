5 greatest individual performance in AFL history

While it may be a team sport that depends on all members giving their best, the result of any game can often hinge on the performance of an individual. Different metrics are used to measure effectiveness on the field of play.

From defenders shutting down opposition forwards to forwards ravaging opposition defenders, the game recognizes and appreciates amazing performances.

Many players that have been included in GOAT conversations have put in multiple performances that displayed their outlandish abilities. Some of these performances are still spoken about today by reverent fans. This article lists our top five greatest individual performances the game has seen.

#5 Matthew Scarlett vs Westhoff

Matthew Scarlett of the Cats

Justin Westhoff faced off against Matthew Scarlett in the 2007 Grand final. After an excellent debut season in which he kicked 34 goals and was nominated for the Rising Star award in which he finished fourth, he went invisible against the Geelong star. Scarlett had 17 kicks, 12 handball and 29 disposals even kicked two behinds while Westhoff barely managed four kicks, three handballs and seven disposals with no goal and just a behind.

#4 Carey vs Buckley

Nathan Buckley of Collingwood and Wayne Carey of the Kangaroos

13th-placed Collingwood faced top dogs North Melbourne in round 15 of the 1996 season. Everyone expected Collingwood to lose again as they had already lost eight consecutive matches before this one. Coach Tony Shaw set Nathan Buckley lose on Wayne Carey in a desperate bid to curtail ‘The King’.

Buckley kept Carey quiet and dominated in midfield. Carey only had three goals, one behind and 11 disposals while Buckley had 22 kicks, nine handballs and 31 disposals. The game ended 144-83 with Collingwood as winners over the eventual premiers.

When Shaw was asked about the reason he took the decision, he said:

“He’s got a great leap, he can always get a hand to it and at ground level you’d have to think he’s a bit quicker. And he knows how to read the play.”

St Kilda Brownlow Medallist Neil Roberts of the Sunday Herald Sun, said of Buckley:

“It was good to see (him) answer his many critics. He played as though he wanted to kill the ‘King’, and he did. So complete was his eclipse that he cheekily began to run off Carey deep into the forward line as early as the first quarter.”

#3 Gordon Coventry vs Richmond

2023 AFL Grand Final - Collingwood v Brisbane

The 1928 grand final was played between Collingwood and Richmond. Gordon broke Melbourne's Bob Johnson's record of most goals scored in a grand final with his nine goals. He scored the same number of goals Richmond scored in the match. Collingwood won 13.18 (96) to Richmond's 9.9 (64).

#2 Fred Fanning vs St Kilda

The Demons pose with the trophy during the Melbourne Demons AFL Premiership Celebration

In round 19 of the 1947 season, coincidentally Fanning’s last game for Melbourne, they faced St Kilda. He kicked 18 goals and one behind.The game ended with a 171-78 Melbourne win.

St Kilda started the quarter with two behinds before Fanning's haul began with four straight goals. He scored seven in the second quarter and three in the third quarter before he scored his final four in the final quarter.

#1 Gary Ablett Sr vs Hawthorn ‘89

1989: Gary Ablett of the Cats in action

It was the Grand final of the 1989 season. Geelong faced reigning champions Hawthorn. Gary Ablett scored the first goal of the game. Geelong couldn't keep up as the Hawks piled on the goals and led by 40 points at quarter time. Geelong reduced the margin to 24 points with three more goals from Ablett, but more goals by Hawthorn took them back to a 37-point lead at the main break.

Ablett opened the scoring in the third quarter again. He scored five more goals before the end of the final quarter, bringing his tally in the game to nine. He equalled the record for most goals kicked in a grand final set by Gordon Coventry 61 years before in the 1928 VFL Grand Final.

Geelong lost to Hawthorn 144-138. Ablett received the Norm Smith and joined Richmond’s Maurice Rioli (then) as the only players to receive the award playing for the losing team.