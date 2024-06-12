In the history of the Adelaide Crows, from the VFL era to the AFL, a select few players have performed beyond mere statistics to stand out as award holders, record breakers and setters, and impeccable leaders.

In this listicle, we pay homage to five of the Crows’ best of all time. These players didn't just excel on the field, they defined eras, inspired fans and colleagues alike, and left a mark on the game of footy at large. Join us as we journey through the remarkable careers of the Adelaide Crows' most iconic figures.

5 greatest players in Adelaide Crows history

5. Darren Jarman (1996-2001)

Darren Jarman, despite joining Adelaide at 29, performed remarkably as a Crow. He debuted for the Crows in 1996 after a stint at Hawthorn.

Jarman earned three All-Australian honors (1992, 1995, 1996). His heroics include five goals in the last quarter of the 1997 Grand Final and another five in the 1998 win, securing back-to-back premierships for Adelaide.

Over his career, Jarman played 121 games and kicked 264 goals for the Crows. His achievements include being a three-time AFL Premiership player (1991, 1997, 1998), three-time Adelaide leading goalkicker (1998, 1999, 2001), and Peter Crimmins Memorial Trophy (1995). He was inducted into the AFL Hall of Fame in 2007 and Adelaide’s “Best 22 of 30 Years” in 2021.

4. Patrick Dangerfield (2008-2015)

After being drafted at pick No. 10 in 2007, he maintained a remarkable form throughout his career with the Crows from 2008 to 2015. He played 154 games and scored 163 goals for the Crows before moving to Geelong.

In 2012, he earned his first All-Australian selection, the first of eight (2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020). He followed this with a top-five finish in the Brownlow Medal in 2013. 2015 was the career-best year for Dangerfield, where he claimed the Club Champion award and surpassed the 150-game milestone.

3. Mark Ricciuto (1993-2007)

Considered one of the best midfielders of the early 2000s, Mark Ricciuto joined the Crows from West Adelaide at 16. He earned an AFL Rising Star nomination in his debut season.

An eight-time All-Australian (1994, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005), he clinched the 2003 Brownlow Medal, establishing his excellence. Ricciuto served as captain of Adelaide for six years (2001-2007), earning accolades like the Malcolm Blight Medal thrice (1998, 2003, 2004) and three Showdown Medals (2000, 2004, 2005).

He played 312 games and kicked 292 goals and was inducted into the AFL Hall of Fame in 2011.

2. Tony Modra (1992-1998)

Tony Modra is one of the players who contributed greatly to making the Adelaide Crows the stellar club it is today. Kicking off his career at 23, Modra became known for his spectacular marks and mean goalkicking. His standout season in 1993, when he kicked 129 goals, is an Adelaide record.

Modra's awards and honors say a lot about him. He was recognized with two All-Australian selections (1993, 1997) and a Coleman Medal in 1997. A knee injury may have kept him from the 1997 Grand Final, but he had five consecutive seasons as Adelaide's leading goal kicker (1993- 1997), an AFL Goal of the Year (1995), and was inducted into the South Australian Football Hall of Fame. He was honored with Adelaide Crows Life Membership in 2008.

1. Andrew McLeod (1995-2010)

With a career spanning 340 games, Andrew McLeod's legacy is a testament to longevity, brilliance, and consistency. He is widely considered the best player to ever don the Adelaide Crows guernsey.

In 1995, McLeod debuted for Adelaide in the Round-6 match against the Melbourne Demons. Following an impeccable dribble in his next game, which was in Round 9 against Hawthorn, he won the Norwich Rising Star Award and it was an upward journey for him from there on.

His standout performances in the 1997 and 1998 Grand Finals earned him the Norm Smith Medals. His many more achievements include two AFL Premierships (1997,1998), three Malcolm Blight Medals (1997, 2001, 2007), and five All-Australian selections (1998, 2000, 2001, 2006, 2007).

McLeod made a remarkable leader as well. He captained the All-Australian team in 2007 and guided the Adelaide Crows to pre-season success in 2003. He was a flexible player taking half-back, half-forward, and midfield positions at various points in his playing career.