You bet a lot of deliberation went into this selection for a club with as star-studded history as the Brisbane Lions. From years spent as the Brisbane Bears to their recent years as the Lions, the Queensland club has immensely impacted the AFL.

Here, we highlight five of the Brisbane Lions' most impressive talents to grace the footy game.

5 greatest players in Brisbane Lions history

5. Nigel Lappin

Nigel Lappin might be one of the most understated players in Brisbane Lions history, but his exploits spoke for his prowess. He was drafted into the AFL to play for the Brisbane Bears in 1994 and was a part of the inaugural Brisbane Lions side in 1997. Lappin was an audacious player, he famously played through the 2003 Grand Final with broken ribs and remarkably contributed to securing the Lions' third consecutive premiership.

Lappin's accomplishments include: being a four-time All-Australian (2001, 2002, 2003, 2004), Best & Fairest (2004), Club Co-captain (2007-2008), Brisbane Lions Team of the Decade (1997-2006), and being Brisbane Lions Life Member. Despite being a prominent performer, Lappin preferred to avoid the limelight. With 279 games and 174 goals to his name, his legacy as one of the greatest Lions ever is undeniable.

4. Jason Akermanis (1995-2006)

Jason Akermanis debuted in Round 4 of the 1995 season in which he made 19 disposals and kicked one goal. He was a solid contributor to the Brisbane Lions midfield, with an impressive clutch.

If any couple of moments summed up his skill, it was his two goals in two minutes against the Geelong Cats in 2005. On his right foot, and with a drenched ball, he kicked across his body all the way from the boundary line. The crowd gave a standing ovation as the ball sailed through, scoring a goal. He did it a second time shortly after and closer to the boundary line this time.

Another notable performance would be his clutch goal which won the Lions the 2002 Grand Final against Collingwood.

Over his 248 games with the Lions, he racked up several awards including a Brownlow Medal (2001), four All-Australian selections (1999, 2001, 2002, 2004), and two club Best and Fairest awards (1999, 2005). Akermanis' freakish skill made him a fan favorite and a true Lions legend.

3. Jonathan Brown (2000-2014)

From a debut in 2000 following his draft via the father-son rule in the previous season with no kicks, marks, or handballs, Jonathan Brown grew into one of Brisbane's all-time greats.

As a centre half-forward, he played 256 games and kicked 594 goals. Brown contributed in no small measure to the Lions' triple premiership wins from 2001 to 2003. His accomplishments include a Coleman Medal in 2007, two All-Australian selections (2007, 2009), Brisbane Leading Goalkicker (2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013), AFLPA Best Captain (2007, 2008, 2009) and three club Best & Fairest awards (2007, 2008, 2009).

2. Simon Black (1998-2013)

Simon Black was drafted from the East Fremantle Football Club in 1997. He debuted for the Brisbane Lions in the first game of the 1998 season and soon became one of the Lions’ finest, playing 322 games and kicking 171 goals. He was the third Lion Brownlow Medallist (2002).

Some of Black’s other achievements include the Norm Smith Medal (2003), three Club’s Best and Fairest/ Merret-Murray Medals (2001, 2002, 2006), and three premierships (2001, 2002, 2003).

Black, Michael Voss, Jason Akermanis, and Nigel Lappin made up one of the best midfield combinations ever. He is currently serving as the Lions’ Contest Skills and Midfield Coach.

1. Michael Voss (1992-2006)

Michael Voss debuted for the Brisbane Bears in Round 18 of the 1992 season and would go on to play 289 games (79 for Bears and 210 for Lions) and kick 245 goals (72 for Bears and 173 for Lions).

Voss and Alastair Lynch were named inaugural co-captains of the just-formed Brisbane Lions. He was the captain from 1997 to 2006. Three years after his retirement, he returned to coach the Lions from 2009 to 2013, during which he coached them through 109 games.

Voss is one of the game’s greatest players. His playing honors include Brownlow Medallist (1996), Club’s Best & Fairest (1995, 1996, 2000, 2001, 2003), Brisbane Premiership Captain (2001, 2002, 2003), five-time All-Australian (1996, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2003), AFL Hall of Fame, Lions Kings of the Pride (1997-2006), Brisbane Lions Team of the Decade Captain (1997-2006), Brisbane Life Member, Queensland Hall of Fame Legend, and Team of the Century Captain.