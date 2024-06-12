5 greatest players in Geelong Cats history

Geelong Cats' history is filled with legendary players who have left an imprerssion on the game. From Jimmy Bartel’s midfield dominance to Tom Hawkins’ impeccable goalkicking, each player has contributed in their own way to the club’s legacy.

Here, we rank the five greatest players in Geelong Cats history, exploring their incredible achievements and careers.

Five greatest players in Geelong Cats history

#5 Jimmy Bartel (2002- 2016)

Jimmy Bartel debuted for the Geelong Cats in the opening round of the 2002 season and went on to play 11 games that year, going on to garner a long list of accolades and achievements.

The Geelong local was an impeccable midfielder. He has a Brownlow Medal (2007), Norm Smith Medal (2011), two All-Australian Team memberships (2007, 2008) and three premiership features (2007, 2009, 2011).

Giving his very best in the biggest games is what set him apart. Bartel played a key role in Geelong's three-premiership streak. In 2007, he made a name for himself as one of the AFL’s top midfielders. He was a machine on the field, averaging over 27 disposals per game, which is the second-best in the entire league.

#4 Tom Hawkins (2006- Present)

As the eldest son of former Geelong Cats star Jack Hawkins, Tom Hawkins was drafted under the father-son rule in the 2006 national draft.

Even though his junior performances warranted a higher selection priority, the father-son rule meant that Geelong could only draft him via a mid-tier round third-round pick. His spectacular first season earned him a Rising Star Award.

His pick number didn't mean he was drafted with no expectations. In fact, at the time, the Cats looked at him in hopes that he would take over from Cameron Mooney, and boy did he deliver. Hawkins has played 357 games and is still going strong. He has a knack for goals from inside-50 throw-ins and has kicked 793 goals so far.

Hawkins is a three-time AFL premiership player (2009, 2011, 2022), Carji Greeves Medal (2012), Coleman Medal (2020), five-time All-Australian team (2012, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022), 11-time consecutive club leading goalkicker (2012–2022), Tom Wills Medal (2023).

#3 Patrick Dangerfield (2016- Present)

Patrick Dangerfield was drafted into the AFL by the Adelaide Crows in 2007 but would leave them for the Geelong Cats in 2015.

He made his debut in the opening round of the 2016 season where he amassed 43 disposals, which broke Greg Williams’ record for most disposals in a debut for a new club. He continued in excellent form for the rest of that season. Dangerfield is widely considered one of the best players of the 2010s.

He has earned a premiership (2022), Captainship (2023- Present), Brownlow Medal (2016), three Carji Greeves Medals (2016, 2017, 2019), Tom Wills Award (2022), Leigh Matthews Trophy (2016), two Lou Richards Medals (2016, 2019) and eight All-Australians (2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020).

#2 Joel Selwood (2007-2022)

Joel Selwood is agreeably one of the Geelong Cats' greatest captains. His leadership played a key part in making the Cats into the powerhouse they are today. He debuted for Geelong in the opening round of the 2007 season after being drafted as their overall first selection in the previous season.

Selwood is considered one of the most consistent and well-rounded players to have played for the seniors side. He has achieved four premierships (2007, 2009, 2011, 2022), AFL premiership captain (2022), six All-Australian Team (2009, 2010, 2013(c), 2014(c), 2016(c), 2017) and four AFLPA Robert Rose Most Courageous Player Award (2009, 2012, 2013, 2014).

He has also won three Carji Greeves Medal (2010, 2013, 2014), Geelong captain (2012–2022), AFLPA best captain award (2013), Ron Evans Medal (2007), AFLPA best first-year player award (2007), AFLCA best young player award (2008), Michael Tuck Medal (2009) and Jim Stynes Community Leadership award (2022).

Selwood holds the Geelong Cats club record for most games played (355), games played as AFL captain (245), wins as AFL captain (160) and finals played (40).

#1 Gary Ablett jnr (2002-2010, 2018-2020)

Of course, Gary Ablett is at number one. Could you think of a better fit? Across his 19-year career, he had the league on the age of their seats. He's the son of the legendary Gary Ablett snr. afterall.

Ablett's talent in midfield earned him honours including two premierships (2007, 2009), two Brownlow Medals (2009, 2013), five Leigh Matthews Trophies (2007, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013) and three AFLCA champion player of the year awards (2007, 2008, 2009).

He also won eight All-Australian team memberships (2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 (c), 2012, 2013, 2014) and two Carji Greeves Medals (2007, 2009).