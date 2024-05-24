5 hits and flops from Fremantle Dockers vs Collingwood Magpies draw at Optus Stadium

The Fremantle Dockers have pulled off a sensational final quarter comeback to effect a draw against defending premiers Collingwood Magpies in Perth (75-75). The Round 11 Friday night fixture provided an up-and-down game with neither side able to completely take control throughout a pulsating contest.

The Dockers took control early, although the Pies managed to score goals against the run of play to take a narrow lead into quarter-time. Freo took it up to Collingwood in the next quarter, booting the only three goals of the period as their opponents only managed five behinds, with a massive 27 tackles a feature of their dominance.

However, the premiers swiftly kicked ahead in the premiership quarter and kept the home side goalless to open up a 16-point lead going into the final quarter. A smart goal to Jack Crisp saw Collingwood race to a 25-point lead, however, the Dockers managed to reel the lead in and force a drawn contest.

#5 Hit - Jordan Clark has a breakout game for Fremantle

Twenty-three-year-old Jordan Clark played his best game to date with an imperious 35-possession performance off halfback, dispensing the ball out of defense to execute the Dockers' game plan perfectly.

#4 Hit - Collingwood kick six consecutive goals

The Pies kicked 6.6 to 0.4 between half-time and the 13th minute of the last quarter to take a 25-point lead, which with more accurate kicking, would have been the winning score.

#3 Flop - Magpies' uncharacteristic poor disposal efficiency

If there was one statistic that will frustrate Collingwood coach, Craig McRae, it will be their inefficient ball use throughout, which cannot be blamed on having half a dozen newbies as the worst culprit was their leader Scott Pendlebury with 39% from 23 touches.

#2 Hit - Luke Ryan staunch in defense

The Dockers' most reliable player stood up yet again, executing coach Justin Longmuir's gameplan of tempo possession off the defensive line and stout defense, with 11 marks and five intercept possessions to accrue an overall 35 disposals and control the game for the Dockers.

#1 Flop - Both sides rue missed opportunities

The Collingwood big men matched Fremantle's vaunted ruck duo, despite Mason Cox having a dirty night with facial blows and a worrying knee injury, while the midfielders canceled each other out in a dour stoppage contest.

However, both sides butchered opportunities to open up leads, with Collingwood always dragging in Fremantle's dominance and then ultimately giving up a winning score in the last quarter to a desperate Dockers side.

Jeremy Sharp looked disconsolate at full time, having squandered a chance to win the game late, but his behind did secure the draw and it was an oddly appropriate score.