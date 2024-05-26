5 hits and flops from the Hawthorn Hawks win over the Brisbane Lions at Marvel Stadium

Hawthorn continued their recent dominance over the Brisbane Lions with a 25-point (100-75) victory on Sunday (May 26). A lively crowd of 29,664 gathered to watch the traditional rivals at Marvel Stadium in the Round 11 of the 2024 AFL season.

It was the fifth consecutive win for the Hawks, in spite of the clubs being at the opposite ends of the ladder at that time.

The first goal of the game went to Brandon Ryan, whose rollercoaster journey to the AFL saw him drafted by Hawthorn at last year's Mid-Season Rookie draft and then traded to Brisbane on the deadline for the prodigal Jack Gunston. So it was only fitting that the Hawks stalwart kicked their opening goal, going on to kick 4.1 against his brief employers which was the final margin of the game.

Hawthorn dominated the first quarter and continued the goal spree in the second before the Lions stemmed the damage with three goals to trail by 24 at the half.

Brisbane piled on the pressure in the third term, but wayward kicking saw them only add 3.7 to still trail by eight at the final break.

The chief culprits in front of goal were Kai Lohmann and Charlie Cameron with three behinds each, as the forwards couldn't put the plucky Hawks away.

AFL Rd 11 - Hawthorn v Brisbane

#5 Hit - Jack Gunston clutch

He has kicked 438 of them in the brown and yellow, but it had been a while since Gunston had kicked a haul for the Hawks. In the absence of Mitch Lewis, Gunston and off-season recruit, Mabior Chol, led the attack, clunking marks and bringing the ball to ground for the smalls to go to work.

#4 Flop - The leaky Lions defense

What was their strength in their 2023 Grand Final run has become a weakness in 2024, with Dayne Zorko giving up a free kick to Ginnivan for a high tackle and then a 50-metre penalty to Will Day early on to put his team under the pump. Collectively, the Lions gave away 16 marks inside 50 metre, which was fatal as the Hawks capitalised on the glut of set shots.

AFL Rd 11 - Hawthorn v Brisbane

#3 Hit - Jack Ginnivan and Changukoth Jiath goal celebration

Love him or hate him, Jack Ginnivan loves to perform for the crowd and his goal celebration with Changukoth Jiath lived up to his growing list of ever more elaborate post-goal gestures. Having suckered veteran Zorko into giving away a free kick, Ginni kicked truly before turning to Jiath and exchanging a convoluted handshake and oriental bow, much to the delight of the home crowd.

#2 Flop - Lions' losing streak continues

Brisbane's Hawthorn hoodoo has struck again at the worst possible time for the wounded Queensland club. Every year, without fail since 2020, when the Lions fly south to face the Hawks, they keep getting done. The fact that it is Chris Fagan's old club and his former captain, Sam Mitchell is the common denominator as assist coach and coach, shows that the rivalry means something.

In fact, before this run, the clubs had been level on 17 wins apiece in the head to head, although the Lions have had a six-win streak and the Hawks boasted eight straight in the clubs' respective three-peat eras.

#1 Hit - James Sicily plays through shoulder damage

The happy team at Hawthorn is that much happier having their skipper back, albeit without 100% fitness. James Sicily was the Hawks' best player despite a prognosis for season-ending surgery, the only thing being whether that reconstruction occurs at the season proper or earlier if the injury worsens.