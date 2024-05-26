5 hits and flops in the Kuwarna Crows' thrashing of the Waalitj Marawar Eagles

Kuwarna has scored an emphatic win over the Waalitj Marawar Eagles at the Adelaide Oval to close out the Indigenous Round on Sunday. The game was played before a healthy crowd of 40,965 in Round 11 of the 2024 AFL season.

The 99-point demolition came as sweet relief to the Crows fans after they endured a draw and a heart-breaking loss in their last two matches.

The Eagles were stunned by a seven-goal opening stanza as the Crows put all their frustrations behind them to delight the home crowd.

The tone was set from there as the Crows dominated possession to lead from start to finish in a game where they were never in doubt of losing.

It wasn't a lack of desire from the Eagles, who were willing and midfield was still competitive despite Crows' ruckman Reilly O'Brien owning the tapout.

AFL Rd 11 - Kuwarna v Waalitj Marawar - Reilly O'Brien spoiling a mark

#5 Hit - No Izak Rankine, no Izak worries

The hamstring injury to Izak Rankine in the final seconds of last week's painful loss to Collingwood seemed to be a turning point for the Crows season. However, without their maestro his teammates took turns putting the Eagles to the sword with 13 individual goalkickers.

#4 Flop - The Eagles losing streak against the Crows

It was not all that long ago that the Eagles were a team to be feared, while the Crows had their worst result ever with the wooden spoon in 2020. Neither club has been near the finals for the past two seasons, but the Adelaide club has won their past five matchups to open up a streak that doesn't look like ending soon.

#3 Hit - Chayce Jones comes of age

2018 will be regarded as a Super Draft year, yet the pick 9 from that Draft has had the least headlines of any of the top 10. Regardless, the 24-year-old has toiled away to notch 87 AFL games and, for the first time, scored three goals in a game. He also had seven score involvements, 14 pressure acts, four tackles and five marks as he was sent on various assignments up and down the ground to be the third-highest-rated player despite only 19 touches.

AFL Rd 11 - Kuwarna v Waalitj Marawar

#2 Flop - Dom Sheed in a funk

He will always be the hero of the 2018 Grand Final with ice in his veins kicking the clutch game winner from deep in the forward pocket.

However, this season is the low point of his career and this performance was limp at best. Six disposals and only four were effective, one score involvement, no marks, no scores, no tackles, and if it weren't for Alex Witherden, Sheed would have been subbed out. The thing is that if Adam Simpson drops him, who does he call up?

#1 Hit - Jordan Dawson leads from the offing

Crows captain Jordan Dawson came out to make a statement, leading a composed side to a decisive victory. The midfield battle was closely fought, but the Crows had the edge in contested ball and a glut of uncontested possessions to keep the game on their terms throughout. Dawson has grown into the captain's role and where he leads his teammates will follow.