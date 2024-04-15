5 most iconic AFL players born outside of Australia ft Peter Bell (Ranked)

The AFL (Australia Football League) is Australia's most popular and followed sport, predominantly played by Australians. However, the sport is also open to players born outside Australia so far as they are eligible and meet the requirements.

For players not originally from Australia, getting to master the game could be quite the task. Nevertheless, the AFL has been home to some iconic non-Australian stars who have made a mark in the sport.

This includes players born overseas but moved to Australia at a young get or those recruited from overseas to play the game. Without further ado, here are the five most iconic AFL players born outside of Australia.

#5 Zach Tuohy

AFL Rd 19 - Brisbane v Geelong

Zach Tuohy is one of the most iconic non-Australian stars to have featured in the AFL. Tuohy began his career playing Gaelic Football before making the switch to Australian rules football in 2010.

Since debuting in 2010 for the Carlton, Tuohy has gone on to become a prominent figure in the AFL. He was an integral player for the Blues between 2012 - 2016, and in 2015 finished third in the club's best and fairest award known as the John Nicholls Medal.

Additionally, Tuohy was named in the 2015 AFL Coaches Association All-Australian team after having the most votes of any small defender in the AFL Coaches Association MVP award.

The Ireland-born star joined Geelong in 2017 and by September 2020, he racked up over 200 games in the league, making him the second-ever Irish AFL player to reach that milestone.

He led the Cats to win the AFL premiership and the Grand Final in 2022, further cementing his status as one of the legendary non-Australian-born players to feature in the Aussie league.

With 272 games played thus far, Tuohy currently holds the record for most games played by an Irish player in the AFL, the most of any current non-Australian-born player and fourth most in history.

#4 Mal Michael

Essendon Intra-Club Match

Mal Michael was born in Paupau New Guinea to a Papuan mother and a Melbourne-born father. His love for the game was fanned by his father, who was also one of the pioneers of the AFL in Paupau New Guinea.

Michael moved to Australia with his family at the age of three, introducing him fully into Australian rules football. He was drafted by Collingwood in 1996 and became the first-ever player to be elevated from the rookie list to seniors.

A year later he made his league debut, and after a successful first year, won the Harry Collier Trophy (best first-year player at the club) and received a Norwich Rising Star nomination.

However, Michael recorded his most successful years while playing for the Brisbane Lions, joining them in 2000. With the Lions, he won three consecutive premierships in 2001, 2002 and 2003.

Surprisingly in 2006, Michael announced his retirement at the age of 29. A month later, he rescinded his decision, controversially signing for Essendon where he would play two more seasons before his final retirement in 2008.

He is famously known as being the player on Sydney full-forward Tony Lockett, in the match where Lockett kicked his 1300th career goal to become the highest goalkicker in AFL history.

Another notable moment in Micheal's career was in 2006 when he conceded a rushed behind in an unorthodox fashion by kicking the ball through the goals from 20 meters out.

Michael was the first Papa New Guinean to play in the AFL, becoming an ambassador to the country. He racked up a combined total of 238 games and 33 goal kicks for Collingwood, Brisbane, and Essendon.

#3 Peter Bell

Peter Bell was born in South Korea

Peter Bell is one of the most successful AFL players born overseas. Born in Jeju Island to a Korean mother and American father, he was adopted by an Australian couple, who were Christian missionaries to South Korea.

Bell was one of the first two players signed by the Fremantle when the Dockers joined the Australian Football League in 1994. Although the South Korean is regarded as a Fremantle legend, his career with the Dockers didn't kick off in a rosy way.

After making his debut in 1995, Bell played only two games for Fremantle before being delisted at the end of the season for being too slow. However, this became a turning point in his career as he worked hard to improve his speed, and was drafted by North Melbourne in the 1996 pre-season draft.

Playing for the Kangaroos, he emerged as one of the league's best players, leading them to win the Premiership in 1996 and 1999. Furthermore, he was named in the All-Australian team in 1999 and won the Syd Baker Medal in the year 2000.

Bell returned to play for the Fremantkes in 2001, registering 128 goal kicks in 161 games during his second spell. He also won a plethora of accolades with the Dockers, most notably the Doig Medal (2001, 2003, 2004), the Geoff Christian Medal, and the Ross Glendinning Medal.

He was also appointed team captain in 2002 and the following year, led the club to the finals for the first time. Bell has played more games (286) and the third most goals (250) of any AFL Player born outside of Australia.

Peter Bell also served as President of the AFLPA from 2003-2007 and is a member of the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

#2 Alex Jesaulenko

1979 VFL Grand Final - Blues v Magpies

Alex Jesaulenko is one of the greatest non-Australian-born players to grace the Australian Football League (known during his era as the Victorian Football League). The Austria-born legend emigrated to Australia with his parents as a refugee amidst World War II.

Jesaulenko did not start playing footy until he was 14 years old, playing for the Eastlake Football Club. After establishing himself as a star and winning three premierships for Eastlake, Jesaulenko was signed by the Carlton.

He spent 12 years with the Blues, playing 256 games and kicking 424 goals in the process - the only player to ever kick more than 100 goals in a season for the Blues. He would later go on to sign for St Kilda, racking up an additional 20 goals in 23 games.

Jesaulenko was known for his high marking, mercurial ground play, superb balance, and goal-kicking. He won four premierships with the Blues (1968, 1970, 1972 and 1979) and was a two-time All-Australian (1969 and 1972).

He was the last player-coach to win a premiership, the last captain-coach, and one of the last two player-coaches in the VFL (Victorian Football League).

In honor of his services to Australian Football, Jesaulenko was inducted into the AFL Hall of Fame in 1996, and in 2008 was elevated to Legend status. He also received a Member (Civil) of the Order of the British Empire medal in 1979 for his contributions to Australian Rules football.

#1 Jim Stynes

Jim Stynes playing for the Melbourne Demons

Arguably the most prolific and greatest Irishman to feature in the Australian Football League. Jim Stynes was one of the first Irish players who switched from Gaelic football to Australian rules football, signing for the Melbourne Demons in 1987.

Stynes spent the entirety of his AFL career playing for the Demons, building a cult status for himself at the club. He holds the record for most consecutive AFL games played by anyone, playing 244 between 1987 and 1998.

In 1991, Stynes won the highest individual honor in Australian Football - the Brownlow Medal - becoming the first and only non-Australian-born player to do so.

Other notable rules achievements by Stynes include a night premiership in 1987, a Leigh Matthews Trophy in 1991, two All-Australian selections in 1991 and 1993, and four club Best and Fairest wins in 1991, 1995, 1996, and 1997.

With 130 goals in 264 games, Stynes was inducted into the Australian Football and Melbourne Hall of Fame as well as the Demons Team of the Century.

