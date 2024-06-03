5 most inspirational captains in AFL history ft. Scott Pendlebury (Ranked)

The role of a captain in football is often understated, and it’s probably because of the long-standing debates on what approach should team captains take. Are they there to lead by example or with a stern fist?

The debate still stands. There being a great leader behind every great team is what we stand sure of, so here, we highlight and celebrate five AFL captains who have succeeded in their roles. Over the years, they have inspired their teammates and league fanatics alike, cementing their status among the greatest leaders in the league's history.

5 most inspirational captains in AFL history

#5 Scott Pendlebury (Collingwood Magpies)

Trending

Collingwood Magpies Training Session

Pendlebury served as Collingwood captain in 184 games from 2014 to 2022 and in a Grand Final. He was voted into Collingwood's five-man leadership group as deputy vice-captain in 2007. Following multiple achievements, after seven years of vice-captainship, Pendlebury was appointed captain of Collingwood in 2014. He was voted AFLPA’s best captain twice.

Pendlebury has played 389 games for Collingwood, is a two-time premiership player, Norm Smith medallist (2010), and 2013 AFLCA Champion Player of the Year. He also holds six All-Australians and five Copeland trophies. In 2021, he emerged as the runner-up in the Best and Fairest; the 14th time he had been on the Copeland Trophy podium.

Pendlebury retired at 34 in 2022 at the top of a list of Collingwood’s longest-serving captains.

#4 Trent Cotchin (Richmond Tigers)

AFL Rd 23 - Richmond v North Melbourne

From filling in for Chris Newman, who had suffered an injury in 2010 to becoming Richmond’s captain in 2012, Trent Cotchin has definitely earned his spot on this list.

Cotchin captained Richmond across 188 games from 2012 to 2022, 130 of which were won. Cotchin led Richmond out for their first finals in 12 years, in his first season as skipper at only 23. He led the Tigers to their first premiership win in 37 years and became the only triple premiership captain in Richmond history. He has also captained Richmond to the joint-most finals campaigns (seven).

CEO of Richmond, Brendon Gale, complimenting Cotchin's contribution to the team, said to ESPN:

“Trent has been a magnificent captain of this Club over a long period of time - we have been blessed to have someone of his character in the role. “He is such a selfless leader and this decision underlines that - he has always done what he thinks is best for the team”.

#3 Joel Selwood (Geelong Cats)

AFL Rd 6 - Geelong v Sydney

Selwood ended his 355-game (245 as captain) career after winning his fourth premiership in 2022. He retired as the longest-serving captain in AFL history, establishing his status as an all-time great.

Selwood excelled in his very first game after being drafted in the 2006 NAB AFL Draft, winning the Rising Star Award (2007) in his first year. He won two flags in 2009 and 2011, and a premiership as captain in 2022. He has a winning percentage of 72.96 percent from 355 of his games and scored 175 goals.

#2 Luke Hodge (Hawthorn Hawks)

Brisbane Lions Training Session

In ranking the AFL’s best captains based on who he’d want to follow into the field, former AFL forward Daniel Menzel told SEN about Luke Hodge’s leadership:

“Luke Hodge is as hard as they come, as much of a leader you want to play for out of anyone and I found it hard not to put him at number one”

Luke Hodge debuted at the Hawthorn Football Club in 2002, a career that lasted over 15 years, five of which he spent as one of the club's most remarkable captains (2011 to 2016).

Four-time premiership player, three-time premiership captain, and a holder of two Norm Smith medals, Hodge is regarded as one of the AFL’s most respected captains. Some of his awards as captain include; the All-Australian Team Captain (2010) and AFLPA Best Captain Award (2014)

#1 Michael Voss (Brisbane Lions)

AFL Rd 8 - Carlton v Collingwood

In the first spot, we have the legendary Michael Voss, arguably the most inspiring captain of the last few decades. He captained Brisbane to three premierships (2001, 2002, 2003) and the 2004 Grand Final. A four-time AFLPA Best Captain Award says more about what his colleagues thought about his leadership than we ever could.

Voss retired at the end of the 2006 season after representing Australia in the International Rules Series.