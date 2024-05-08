Preliminary final weekend is when the premiership action really ramps up. The games intensify as the clubs look to book their place in the grand final.

Over the years, many preliminary finals have been played and some stand out over the others. Let's take a look at some of them.

5 most memorable preliminary finals in AFL history

#5 Carlton vs Essendon (1999)

The Carlton Blues and Essendon Bombers players line up for the national anthem before the AFL second preliminary final of 1999

The Bombers were handed a shocking loss by the Blues, who finished the season in sixth. Carlton proceeded to the final after defeating fifth-placed West Coast by 54 points.

Carlton kicked the first two goals of the game but struggled to keep up. In the last quarter, Steven Alessio kicked the opening goal to extend Essendon's lead to 17 points. Anthony Koutoufides scored two of the next four goals to renew Carlton's hopes.

In frenzied final moments, Bomber Mark Mercuri’s hurried snap missed the goal. Carlton’s Fraser Brown tackled Dean Wallis and stopped Essendon's final charge on goal and Carlton won the match by one point in a 104- 103 result. In the final, they met the Kangaroos, who defeated them –124-89.

#4 Collingwood vs Fitzroy (1960)

Fitzroy started the semifinal as favorites but Keith Burns nailed a heart-stopping win with a brilliant snap to give Collingwood the lead in the last minute to end the match 65-60.

Collingwood would not win the final the following week against Melbourne. They were held to their lowest goal-scoring record in their history in a 62-14 final score.

#3 Port Adelaide vs St. Kilda (2004)

Gavin Wanganeen for the Power in action

After a few years floating around the top of the ladder, Port Adelaide finally got past St. Kilda before going on to stop the Brisbane four-peat.

Gavin Wanganeen's incredible 45m snap from a boundary throw-in put the Power in front. John Burgoyne's heroic smother over the boot of former teammate Brent Guerra prevented a tie in the final moments of this epic game.

Port went on to win the flag next week and deny the Brisbane Lions the four-peat.

#2 Western Bulldogs vs GWS Giants (2016)

Marcus Bontempelli of the Bulldogs celebrates during the AFL first Preliminary Final match between the Greater Western Sydney Giants and the Western Bulldogs

This preliminary final put the Giants on the map for many from outside of the Sydney bubble. Four goals were kicked in the first quarter, with the Bulldogs taking a two-point lead into the break before extending that out to nine points at the main break. The Giants led early in the final quarter with goals from Rory Lobb and Toby Greene.

With four minutes left, the scores were level at 82 apiece, and the next team to kick a goal was essentially going to the grand final. Tom Liberatore passed to Jack Macrae, who was just 20m in front of goal, and Macrae made no mistake kicking his first goal since round one against Fremantle.

This goal sent the Bulldogs to their first grand final in 55 years. They met Sydney and won the first premiership in their history.

#1 Richmond vs. Port Adelaide (2020)

Trent Cotchin of the Tigers is chaired off by Dustin Martin of the Tigers after the Tigers defeated the Power

The 2020 preliminary final was Richmond’s to take as they defeated Port Adelaide by six points in a thrilling contest for both sides.

Port, who held top spot all season, were pipped despite brave play from Xavier Duursma (19 disposals, one goal), Ollie Wines (24 disposals) and Dan Houston (22 touches).

It was, however, not enough to stifle Richmond ace Dustin Martin, whose influence rocked the team forward with a team-high 21 disposals featuring four clearances and two goals.

Richmond’s win sent them to the grand final where they defeated the Geelong Cats 81-50 to clinch their third premiership in four seasons.