5 players with most consecutive AFL games ft. Jack Crisp

Hundreds of consecutive AFL games played in one's career is almost as remarkable as playing nearly a thousand games. Only a few players have been able to pull it off.

Their dedication to the game inspires many, from fans to colleagues. Upholding the league’s virtue of resilience and steadfastness, these five players remain legends of the game to date.

We believe these remarkable players deserve a spotlight, and here, we will delve into the VFL/AFL careers of five players who have maintained the longest game streaks.

5 players with most consecutive AFL games

5. Jack Titus (202 Consecutive Games)

AFL Rd 9 - Richmond v Western Bulldogs

Richmond Hall of Fame inductee Titus debuted at 18 in 1926 and played with the Tigers until 1943. Titus was one of the elite forwards of the ‘30s era whose goalkicking feats stunned spectators.

Early on in his career, his build (175cm in height and some 60kg in weight) was a thing of concern, with many doubting if he was built for the robust game of footy. Titus cleared all doubts during his years as a player, setting the record for durability (most consecutive AFL games played) that remained unbroken for nearly 100 years.

In his time as a player at Richmond, Titus played a total of 294 games, 202 of which he played back-to-back. The dual premiership forward kicked a whopping 970 goals and acquired the RFC Goalkicker Award 12 times while winning the AFL Leading Goalkicker Award in 1940.

Titus went on to serve Richmond as a coach in 1937, 1941, and 1965 after his retirement. His service was acknowledged by the AFL with an annual award named after him. The "Jack Titus Service Award" is given to the player with noteworthy service to the game.

4. Adam Goodes (204 Consecutive Games)

Adam Goodes

Goodes was drafted by Sydney as the 43rd pick in the 1997 draft. He spent the next season as a reserve but broke into the first team in 1999 and went on to win the AFL Rising Star Award. He would not retire until 16 years later, within which he would play 204 consecutive AFL games.

Goodes holds an elite place in VFL/AFL history as a dual premiership player, dual Brownlow medallist, four-time All-Australian, and representative of Australia in the International Rules Series. In the 2014 season, he surpassed Andrew McLeod’s 340 record for most VFL/AFL games played by an Indigenous player. He held the record until the 2019 AFL season where it was beaten by Shaun Burgoyne.

3. Jack Crisp (223 Consecutive Games)

AFL Rd 4 - Collingwood v Hawthorn

Crisp made his AFL debut with the Brisbane Lions in Round 4 of the 2012 season against Gold Coast. Prior to the 2014 Draft, he was traded to Collingwood along with picks 5 and 25, and made his debut for the club in their first-round match against his former team Brisbane, after which he played in all 22 games of that season.

The midfielder has proven to be a durable and consistent player throughout his time at Collingwood. Crisp has played 223 consecutive AFL games, six of which were for Brisbane. Significantly, the game streak is a record among active players in the AFL, ranking the third of all time. So far, he has played 235 career games and kicked 75 goals.

2. Adem Yze (226 Consecutive Games)

Richmond Tigers Training Session

In the 1994 National AFL Draft, Adem Yze was picked as No. 16 and debuted in the next season for Melbourne, the club where he would spend the rest of his playing career — 226 consecutive AFL games.

Yze was one of Melbourne’s most consistent players in his time, moving from half-back to the midfield and towards the end of his career, juggling between half-forward and half-back. He was the club’s leading goalkicker for three years (2001, 2002, 2004).

Yze played a total of 271 games for Melbourne throughout his career from 1995 to 2008 and kicked a total of 234 goals. After a drop in his form reflected by his performance in a match against St Kilda, his streak of 226 consecutive AFL games was put to an end as Melbourne decided to drop him for the Round 2 game against Hawthorn.

1. Jim Stynes (244 Consecutive Games)

Victorian Football Fans Show Support Ahead of Perth AFL Grand Final

Jim Stynes, one of the game's most prominent figures, broke the record for most consecutive AFL games with a whopping 244 games and has held the position since.

In 1987, Stynes made his VFL/AFL debut as a 20-year-old No. 37 for Melbourne in Round 3 against Geelong at Kardinia Park. A week later, he was dropped but would return in Round 9.

During his 264-game career as a Melbourne Demon between 1987 and 1998, Ireland-born Stynes became the first non-Australian-born VFL/AFL player to ever win a Brownlow Medal (1991).

Stynes’ achievements include winning a Leigh-Matthews Trophy (1991), two All-Australian team selections (1991, 1993), a Grand Final appearance in 1988, four Keith Truscott Medals as Melbvourne’s Best Player of the Season (1991, 1995, 1996,1997), and 244 consecutive AFL games.