5 players with the most goals in an AFL game ft. Jason Dunstall 

One of the most valid metrics for measuring a forward's impact on an AFL game is the number of goals. Goals count for six points in the score. Behinds are not as valuable because they count for one point.

Some players are remembered for a single goal in an important match but this article lists those who have scored multiple goals in a single match in record-breaking fashion.

5 players with the most goals in an AFL game

#5 Peter McKenna

McKenna was a full forward who is regarded as one of the best the league has seen. He holds the VFL/AFL record for the longest sequence of matches in which he scored at least one goal: 121 matches.

In the match against South Melbourne in round 19 of the 1969 season, McKenna scored 16 goals and kicked four behinds in Collingwood's 129- 58 points win.

He was the leading goal-kicker for eight straight seasons with Collingwood. He was inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame in 1999.

#4 Gordon Coventry

Collingwood were minor premiers and Grandfinal winners in the 1929 season. They were also the first team in VFL/AFL history to be unbeaten throughout the home and away season. They played Hawthorn in the 13th round and Coventry scored 16 goals and five behinds as they won 142-56.

#3 Gordon Coventry

Collingwood’s Coventry scored 17 in their round 12 1930 game against Fitzroy. The final score was 167-94 as he also added four behinds. Libis Billy with three, Edmond Horrie with two, Clayden George, and Chesswas Harry with one each also added their names to Collingwood’s side of the scoreboard.

#2 Jason Dunstall

Dunstall made his debut for Hawthorn in 1985. He is arguably the best player to come from Queensland. Among his many other accolades, he is known for scoring 17 goals in the match against Richmond.

In 1992, Hawthorn faced Richmond in their round-7 matchup. He kicked six in the first quarter, five in the second, two in the third, and four in the last. He almost had 18 to equal the record but was outnumbered by the Richmond players that surrounded him. His goals and an additional five behinds were part of the team's score of 172 to defeat Richmond by a 79-point margin.

#1 Fred Fanning

He debuted in the VFL in 1940 for Melbourne and was a part of the Grand Finals winning team. He holds the record for most goals in a game with 18 goals and one behind.

Fanning did it in their round-19 match against St Kilda in 1947. Coincidentally, this was his final match for Melbourne. He ended the season with 97 goals, the highest of his career.

The game started on even footing as St Kilda scored two behinds before Melbourne got the ball away from their side. He began his haul in the first quarter with four straight goals. He added another three at the start of the second quarter and four more before the break.

The Saints scored two and Fanning scored another three to take him to 14 before he added four in the final quarter.

The game ended 171-78 in Melbourne's favor and remains their 10th-highest score. It was their best and biggest win at Junction Oval till the 20th round of the 1977 season.