5 most underrated players in AFL history ft Samuel Switkowski

AFL clubs hold their team members in high esteem, so do fans, generally speaking. Some valuable players whose impeccable gameplay although recognized by the team, seem to go without any accolades or notice by the general public.

We would be discussing five of the most underrated players of the league. They may not be flashy on the field, or have a massive gap between their worst and best performances, but they have a massive role to play in the success of the team.

There would be one representative of each team mentioned, and before we go on, no, no All-Australian belongs on an under-rated list. Let's get into it.

#1 Collingwood Magpies: Charlie Dibbs

Charlie Dibbs must be one of the most underrated players in all of Collingwood history. He played more than 200 games in a 12-season career, represented Victoria and held down the full-back post in 6 grand final sides — five of which turned out to be Premiership combinations, and surprisingly he is seldom brought up in discussions around the team's success in the 1920s and 30s.

#2 GWS Giants: Daniel Lloyd

AFL First Second Final - Port Adelaide v GWS

The now retired Western Sydney forward was a sensation and a beloved member of the team in his short time there.

Giants footy boss Jason McCartney best encapsulated what Lloyd meant to the team:

"You came in late, eight years, you've just got to work. You've mastered your craft and you've played an important role. That role-player year after year, which has seen you play finals, which has seen you play a Grand Final. You've got the very best out of yourself"

Daniel Llyod is definitely one of the most under-appreciated GWS players of all time.

#3 Fremantle - Sam Switkowski

AFL Rd 1 - Fremantle v Brisbane

Switkowski made his AFL debut in the 2018 AFL season and despite having an on-and-off presence during his first season at Fremantle due to hamstring injuries, he soon carved a name for himself as one of the most reliable players in the Fremantle roster.

The Docker's "tackler" is a small forward with impeccable skills. His style of play been compared to his former Fremantle teammate Hayden Ballantyne.

The 27-year-old really came to his own last season where he had an outstanding performance in round three of the 2023 season, collecting 21 disposals, having 10 score involvements and kicking two goals. Switkowski was a major contributor in round 20 during Fremantle's 7 point win over Geelong at Kardinia Park as well.

Switkowski made the line-up for Fremantle's opening game of 2024 AFL season against the Brisbane Lions. He kicked Fremantle's second goal of the game and finished with twelve disposals, a game-high three inside-50s, six score involvements and nine tackles. He collected eight disposals, nine tackles and kicked a goal the following week against North Melbourne. It makes one wonder why his name isn't tooted loudly enough.

#4 Adelaide: Richard Douglas

AFL Rd 22 - Adelaide v Sydney

Douglas often lifted his game when it was required the most.

The 2010 Crows Club Champion contributed a lot in grunt work and "small" moves which often did not catch the limelight.

A Malcolm Blight medal winner in 2010, Douglas is still remembered fondly by the Adelaide Crows faithful.

#5 North Melbourne: Nick Larkey

AFL Rd 8 - St Kilda v North Melbourne

The Jim 'Frosty' Miller medallist has been radiant since his 2017 debut but has not quite got the plaudits he deserves.

Named in the All-Australian 2023 team, Nick Larkey recently signed a contract extension till 2029. He will be looking to build on his performances and cement his legacy as one of the most consistent performers for The Kangaroos in the coming years.