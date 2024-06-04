Adelaide Crows vs Richmond Tigers Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: AFL Round 13, 2024

Adelaide Crows welcome Richmond Tigers to the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, June 6, in the opening game of the AFL Round 13. The Crows lost to Hawthorn last week but will be confident of a bounce-back against a struggling Richmond side.

In recent weeks, they have turned the Adelaide Oval into a fortress, picking up two wins and a draw in their last three home outings. Note that they lost three consecutive games at the ground earlier in the season.

Also, Adelaide (14th) have not lost to a team below them in the standings, therefore Richmond (17th) should not pose a threat. They defeated North Melbourne (18th) in Round 7 and blew away West Coast (16th) two weeks ago. The other of the Crows' wins this season were impressive victories over Carlton and Port Adelaide.

The visitors, Richmond Tigers will hope for a miracle in this tie. Adam Yze's side are winless in their last seven games and have recorded their worst start to a season (1-11) in the club's history.

In the previous round, they lost by 30 points to Geelong, and their injury woes continued following injuries to Mykelti Lefau and Marlion Pickett in the loss to the Cats.

To make matters worse, Richmond legend Dustin Martin has also been ruled out of this clash. The fixture was meant to be a landmark game for the 32-year-old, who is one game shy of his 300th AFL appearance, but an illness has delayed this milestone by at least a week.

Although the Tigers will be bolstered by the returns of Tim Taranto, Dion Prestia, and Shai Bolton, the absence of Lefau, Pickett, and Martin makes Richmond a weaker side. Hence, it is safe to say the Crows will win this tie by a good margin.

Adelaide Crows vs Richmond Tigers Head-to-Head

Adelaide Crows Form Guide (WDLWL): The Adelaide Crows are 14th in the AFL ladder.

Richmond Tigers Form Guide (LLLLL): The Richmond Tigers are 17th in the AFL ladder.

Adelaide Crows vs Richmond TigersTeam News

Adelaide Crows

Injured: Patrick Parnell (Shoulder), Elliot Himmelberg (Cheekbone), Izak Rankine (Hamstring), Wayne Milera (Knee), Riley Thilthorpe (Knee) Josh Worrell (Arm), Taylor Walker (Back), Matt Crouch (Shoulder)

Suspended: none

Richmond Tigers

Injured: Maurice Rioli (Ankle), Sam Naismith (ACL), Liam Fawcett (Back), Dylan Grimes (Back), Tom Lynch (Hamstring), Tylar Young (ACL), Jack Ross (Foot), Josh Gibcus (ACL), Mykelti Lefau (ACL), Marlion Pickett (Calf), Mate Colina (Back), Jacob Bauer (Quad), Judson Clarke (ACL). Jacob Hopper (Hamstring), Dustin Martin (Illness)

Suspended: none

Adelaide Crows vs Richmond Tigers Predicted Lineups

Adelaide Crows

FB: Brodie Smith, Jordon Butts, Chayce Jones

HB: James Borlase, Mark Keane, Max Michalanney

C: Jake Soligo, Jordan Dawson, Mitchell Hinge

HF: Josh Rachele, Sam Berry, Lachlan Sholl

FF: Chris Burgess, Ben Keays, Darcy Forgarty

FOL: Reilly O'Brien, Harry Schoenberg, Rory Laird

EMG: Kieran Strachan, Ned McHenry, William Hamill

Richmond Tigers

FB: Nathan Broad, Ben Miller, Jayden Short

HB: Tom Brown, Nick Vlastuin, Daniel Rioili

C: Liam Baker, Hugo Ralphsmith, Kamdyn McIntosh

HF: Rhyan Mansell, Tyler Sonsie, Dion Prestia

FF: Noah Cumberland, Tim Taranto, Shai Bolton

FOL: Thomson Dow, Jack Graham, Toby Nankervis

EMG: Sam Banks, Jacob Koschitzke, Steely Green

Adelaide Crows vs Richmond Tigers Prediction

Prediction: Adelaide Crows win 20 points