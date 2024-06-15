Adelaide Crows vs Sydney Swans Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: AFL Round 14, 2024

On Saturday, June 15, the Adelaide Crows host the Sydney Swans at the Adelaide Oval in the AFL Round 14. Adelaide, on the brink of missing out on a top-eight spot, having lost their last two matches, will look to keep their finals hope alive against the league leaders.

Their only win in five games came against West Coast in Round 11, which was an expected result. They've since then lost back-to-back games against Hawthorn and Richmond, sinking them down to 15th with a 4-1-8 record.

Adelaide's form makes it tough to envisage a victory over a high-flying Sydney. The Swans extended their winning streak by eight games with an impressive victory over Geelong.

The Cats took a healthy lead at the start of the game by kicking the first six goals, but John Lingmore's side showed champion mentality by coming from behind to win 112-82.

Their recent performance rubber-stamped their credentials as premiership favorites. The Swans will look to extend their streak to nine games against a weaker Crows side. They have beaten Adelaide in their last four meetings and unless they are complacent, they should win this matchup with ease.

Adelaide Crows vs Sydney Swans Form Guide

Adelaide Crows Form Guide (DLWLL): The Adelaide Crows are 15th in the AFL standings.

Sydney Swans Form Guide (WWWWW): The Sydney Swans are first in the AFL standings.

Adelaide Crows vs Sydney Swans Team News

Adelaide Crows

Injured: Patrick Parnell (Shoulder), Riley Thilthorpe (Knee), Matt Crouch (Shoulder), Wayne Milera (Knee), Elliott Himmelberg (Cheekbone), Josh Worrell (Arm), Taylor Walker (Back), Izak Rankine (Hamstring)

Suspended: none

Sydney Swans

Injured: Corey Warner (Ankle), Sam Reid (Foot), Callum Mills (Shoulder/calf), Robbie Fox (Shoulder), Jack Buller (Back), Harry Arnold (Back), Angus Sheldrick (Ankle)

Suspended: Luke Parker

Adelaide Crows vs Sydney Swans Predicted Lineups

Adelaide Crows

FB: Nick Murray, Jordon Butts, Mitchell Hinge

HB:James Borlase, Mark Keane, Will Hamill

C: Chayce Jones, Jake Soligo, Lachlan Sholl

HF: Ben Keays, Darcy Fogarty, Josh Rachele

FF: Billy Dowling, Lachlan Murphy, Izak Rankine

FOL: Kieran Strachan, Rory Laird, Jordan Dawson

I/C:Sam Berry, Max Michalanney, Luke Nankervis, Harry Schoenberg, Brayden Cook

EMG: Brodie Smith, Chris Burgess, Reilly O'Brien

Sydney Swans

FB: Dane Rampe, Tom McCartin, Lewis Melican

HB: Oliver Florent, Harry Cunningham, Nick Blakey

C: Jake Lloyd, Chad Warner, Errol Gulden

HF: Justin McInerney, Logan McDonald, Taylor Adams

FF: Tom Papley, Joel Amartey, Will Hayward

FOL: Brodie Grundy, Isaac Heeney, James Rowbottom

I/C: Matt Roberts, James Jordon, Hayden McLean, Sam Wicks, Braeden Campbell

EMG: Caiden Cleary, Robbie Fox, Peter Ladhams

Adelaide Crows vs Sydney Swans Prediction

Prediction: Sydney to win by a huge margin