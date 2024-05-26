Adelaide Crows vs West Coast Eagles Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: AFL Round 11, 2024

The Adelaide Crows face the West Coast Eagles on Sunday at the Adelaide Oval in Round 11 of the AFL.

The Crows have a lot to worry about entering this match. They lost their last game against the Collingwood Magpies by two points. They will look to redeem their loss when they face West Coast.

However, they’ve lost two key players, Izak Rankine and Elliot Himmelberg, due to injuries. Not to mention that they haven't capitalised on their home advantage, losing seven of 19 games since 2023.

The Eagles, meanwhile, have fared worse away from home, having won just two away games since 2022. They’re clearly a better home side than away, considering their average losing margin in their five away losses this season being 51 points.

Facing Kurwana at home could be a nightmare matchup for the Eagles, especially because the Crows will be out to redeem themselves after a razor-thin loss to the Magpies in the previous round.

Nevertheless, they will have the confidence from winning their last game against the Melbourne Demons despite being the underdogs. Moreover, the Crows have their fair share of injuries in key places, which West Coast could exploit. Not to mention that they won’t have their best weapon, Izak Rankine, who is one of the most lethal forwards in the league, for this game.

This is a tough call to make, but expect West Coast to win narrowly.

Adelaide Crows vs West Coast Eagles Head-to-Head

Adelaide Crows Form Guide: (LWWDL): The Adelaide Crows are 13th in the AFL ladder.

West Coast Eagles Form Guide: (WLLLW): The West Coast Eagles are 16th in the AFL ladder.

Adelaide Crows vs West Coast Eagles Team News

Adelaide Crows

Injured: Elliot Himmelberg (cheekbone), Wayne Milera (knee), Nick Murray (knee), Patrick Parnell (shoulder), Luke Pedlar (shoulder), Izak Rankine (hamstring), Riley Thilthorpe (knee), Josh Worrell (arm)

Suspended: none

West Coast Eagles

Injured: Oscar Allen (knee), Harry Barnett (shin), Rhett Bazzo (groin), Elijah Hewett (foot), Callum Jamieson (hamstring), Noah Long (knee), Jack Petruccelle (ankle), Elliot Yee (groin)

Suspended: none

Adelaide Crows vs West Coast Eagles Predicted Lineups

Adelaide Crows

FB: Brodie Smith, Jordon Butts, Chayce Jones

HB: James Borlase, Mark Keane, Max Michalanney

C: Mitchell Hinge, Jake Soligo, Jordan Dawson

HF: Lachlan Sholl, Taylor Walker, Josh Rachele

FF: Chris Burgess, Darcy Fogarty, Lachlan Murphy

FOL: Reilly O’Brien, Rory Laird, Harry Schoenberg

IC: Matt Crouch, Ben Keays, Sam Berry, Brayden Cook, Luke Nankervis

EMG: Will Hamill, Ned McHenry, Keran Strachan

West Coast Eagles

FB: Josh Rotham, Tom Barrass, Brady Hough

HB: Tom Cole, Jeremy McGovern, Liam Duggan

C: Jayden Hunt, Tim Kelly, Reuben Ginbey

HF: Dom Sheed, Jake Waterman, Jamie Cripps

FF: Liam Ryan, Jack Darling, Ryan Maric

FOL: Bailey J. Williams, Elliot Yeo, Harley Reid

IC: Campbell Chesser, Alex Witherden, Jamaine Jones, Jack Williams, Tyrell Dewar

EMG: Andrew Gaff, Clay Hall, Harry Edwards

Adelaide Crows vs West Coast Eagles Prediction

Prediction: West Coast by 9 points