The 2023 undefeated Allies have named a strong squad heading into the National Championships held around the country over the next two months. Over a dozen players from last year's squad got drafted and plenty more are returning for another chance to impress in 2024.

The Allies have been the perennial easybeats, however, with the emergence of the Northern Academies of Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sydney and Greater Western Sydney, plus the renewed investment in the youth of Tasmania and the Northern Territory.

With 11 players coming out of NSW/ACT and 11 more from Queensland, joined by five Tasmanians and four NT boys, the well-traveled troupe of 31 will gather for camp before facing South Australia in Adelaide on May 26.

Headlining the Allies will be Leo Lombard, who made national headlines when he played in the Gold Coast Suns VFL flag-winning side last year at just 16 years of age, looming this year as a potential top 10 Draft pick.

The famous names don't end there though, with Zeke Uwland (brother of Bodhi), Kalani White (son of Demons legend Jeff) and Zai Millane (nephew of the late Pies Flag winner Darren) joined by North Queenslander, Caleb Nancarrow.

The most represented clubs in the Allies squad

The Brisbane Lions have the most representatives, with Sam Marshall, Daniel Annable, Fergus McFadyen, Ryan Gilder, Ty Gallop and top-ager Billy Richardson, although potential number-one draft pick and probable Lions father-son, Levi Ashcroft has chosen to represent Vic Metro as his brother did.

The Sydney Swans will also feature five players, with Nicholas Andreacchio, Joe Harrison, Lachlan Carmichael, Joel Cochrane and Noah Chamberlain.

The Greater Western Sydney Giants only have three representatives, although they have produced yet another veritable giant in Logan Smith who is 204cm and growing. His 198cm teammate Cooper Bell is not far behind, while the smallest player in the squad Josaia Delana is also the GWS captain.

Tasmania have four players out of North Launceston in ruckman Oliver Dean, Lenny Douglas, Geordie Payne and Oliver Depaoli-Kubank plus North Hobart's Nathaniel Sulzberger.

The Northern Territory boys may have the most frequent flyer points, with Demons NGA Ricky Mentha playing for Gippsland Power, Taj Stanley playing for Perth Demons Colts, Taj Murray with North Adelaide Roosters U18s and Waylon Davey-Motlop (famous names on both sides) playing for Oakleigh Chargers.

The little spoken-about Allies region South of the Barassi Line has yielded a pair of players from the Murray Bushrangers, Ben Kennedy and Josh Murphy, plus goal-kicking center-half forward, Jobe Shanahan.