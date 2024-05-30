AFL injury news: Collingwood Magpies suffer fresh setback with key duo ruled out for at least four weeks 

Jordan De Goey and Mason Cox have been added to the long list of injured players in the Collingwood Magpies squad. The Magpies recently confirmed that both players will be out for the next couple of weeks.

De Goey missed the Magpies' Round 11-draw with Fremantle after experiencing groin issues in Round 10 against Adelaide. The 28-year-old underwent scans which revealed he had sustained an abdominal tendon tear.

The Magpies midfielder is currently undergoing rehab and is expected to return within three to four weeks. The club confirmed De Goey's injury in a statement, saying:

"Further assessment revealed Jordan De Goey sustained an acute rectus abdominal tendon tear. The 28-year-old is working through his rehab program and is expected [to] return within three to four weeks"

Trending

Cox, on the other hand, will be out for six weeks with a knee injury. The Pie ruckman twisted his knee against the Dockers and is also undergoing concussion protocols after taking a hit to the face in the fixture.

"In addition to the concussion, scans have confirmed Cox sustained a Grade 2 medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury from the match. The 33-year-old is expected to return in six weeks' time while he rehabilitates the MCL injury," the club said on Cox.

Collingwood Magpies injury list ahead of Round 12

The Collingwood Magpies have a long injury list heading into their Round 12 clash against Western Bulldogs. Craig McRae's side will be without as many as 15 first-team players when they square off with the Dogs on Friday, May 31.

Jordan De Goey and Mason Cox have been ruled out for at least a month with an abdominal tear and a knee injury, respectively. Forward Brody Mihocek picked up another hamstring issue against Fremantle Dockers and will be out for three to five weeks.

Medium forward Joe Richards fractured his metatarsal in the same fixture, ruling him out for at least four weeks. Jamie Elliot is still undergoing rehab from a vascular issue and won't be available for another two to five weeks.

Other players on the Collingwood Magpies' injury list include Dan McStay (Knee), Jeremy Howe (Groin), Jack Bytel (Concussion), Josh Carmichael (Concussion), Josh Eyre (Hamstring), Aiden Begg (Knee), Oscar Steene (Toe), Reef McInnes (Concussion), Jack Bytel (Concussion), and Wil Hoskin-Elliott (Hamstring)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback