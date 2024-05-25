AFL Trade News: Sydney Swans confident of locking down promising young duo despite salary cap constraints

Tom Harley, CEO of the Sydney Swans, trusts that Will Hayward and Chad Warner can find a spot in the team despite the supposed salary cap squeeze, while also eyeing forward Logan McDonald.

Ollie Florent, James Rowbottom and Errol Gulden will get to stay a few seasons longer with the Swans as Taylor Adams, James Jordon and Brodie Grundy are reportedly on off-season list, raising more questions about their list management systems.

Being perfectly aware of how evident the yet-to-be signed Hayward’s potential is to rival clubs, Harley made sure to announce that the forward will remain with the Bloods. Harley told SEN:

“We're confident that will Will stay with the Swans. There's obviously a negotiation to be had and it's never over the line until it is done, but what I can say about Will is he is really keen to stay. The playing group is understanding that to keep everyone together, there are some commercial realities around that. As I said, there's a bit to play out, but confident we'll keep him.”

Ahead of his upcoming free agency call this season, Adelaide, Carlton, Melbourne and Port Adelaide have been linked to Hayward. Adelaide and Carlton have reportedly even offered the South Australian long-term placements at the clubs.

In his last two games, Warner has had 3.5 goals, 25.5 disposals, four tackles and three clearances, two remarkable performances that have ensured the young gun is one to watch out in the coming seasons.

Despite the 23-year-old’s contract keeping him with the Swans until at least the end of 2025, the Western Australian has clubs from home, West Coast and Fremantle looking to make plays for him. Harley said the Swans would work towards retaining their star midfielder. He said:

“He's clearly a priority player for us going forward. He does have another year on his contract. When you're working through your list and your priorities, he's right at the top of that. We would love to extend Chad tomorrow beyond 2025 and those conversations will happen at the right pace and the right time, but he's a very integral part of what we're doing.”

Despite attracting plenty of attention from rival clubs this year, Sydney forward Will Hayward looks very likely to stick with the Swans for a few more seasons.

By the end of the 2024 season, the 25-year-old would be eligible for restricted free agency. Jon Ralph, Herald Sun journalist, reports that Hayward is inclined to remain at Harbour City to fulfill his role in the team the club is putting together for the future. On Friday night’s Fox Footy pre-game show, Ralph said:

“Sydney is now brimming with enthusiasm and with optimism that Will Hayward will stay as a high-profile free agent and sign a five-year deal. It is fantastic news.”

Leon Cameron, Footy boss of the Swans told Fox Footy that the Swans are optimistic about keeping Hayward, sharing that the midfielder has verbally expressed his desire to “stay” at the club. He said:

“There is an enormous amount of optimism from the club, from Will and his management. A deal will get done. We are desperate to keep him, we know how valuable he is, and we’re working closely with Will to get this deal done sooner rather than later.”