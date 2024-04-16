Brian Wilson AFL: Did the 1982 Brownlow medalist actually lose and reunite with his medal 10 years later?

Brian Wilson, the former Australian rules footballer, was one of the prominent figures in the VFL (Victorian Football League) now rebranded as the AFL (Australian Football League).

Wilson featured for four clubs during his career - the Western Bulldogs (formerly known as Footscray), the North Melbourne, Melbourne Demons, and St Kilda Football Club.

The ex-Aussie star began his career playing in the center but later transformed into a forward pocket.

He played a total of 209 games for the four clubs, scoring 246 kick goals in the process. Brian Wilson is famously known for winning the prestigious Brownlow Medal in 1982 at just 20 years old.

The Charles Brownlow Medal, simply known as the Brownlow Medal, is an award given to the player deemed to have had the best performance in the AFL during the home and away season. It is regarded as the most distinguished and highest individual award in Australian rules football.

When did Brian Wilson lose his medal and how did he get it back?

In 2018, Brian Wilson revealed that he had lost his 1982 Brownlow medal, much to the surprise of many Aussie fans. The former Melbourne forward disclosed that he misplaced the medal in 2013, although he did not particularly state how it went missing.

However, Wilson declared his desire to have his medal back as he hoped to pass it on to his daughter. And in 2023, the 1982 medalist, who had given up hope of finding his medal was stunned when his wish came to pass.

Wilson alongside his daughters were invited to a Melbourne - Western Bulldogs game, and the Demons surprisingly handed him his lost medal. It was an emotional moment for Wilson who was shocked and reduced to tears.

The Melbourne Demons had remarkably found the medal (although it is still unclear how), surprising the Wilsons at the pre-game event.

Wilson represented the Western Bulldogs (then known as Footscray) between 1978-79. He also played for North Melbourne (1980-81), Melbourne (1982-1990), and had a short spell at St Kilda in 1991.

He was Melbourne's leading goalkicker in 1985, and a three-time Victorian representative, finishing his career after 209 VFL/AFL games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback