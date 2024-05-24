Carlton Blues vs Gold Coast Suns Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: AFL Round 11, 2024

On Saturday (May 25), the Carlton Blues will host the Gold Coast Suns at Marvel Stadium. Carlton have won just one match in the last month and will be looking to redeem themselves after falling short against a string of tough opponents.

Their single win in their last four games came against Melbourne, as they won by a single point. They’ve since dropped off the top-eight on the rankings and now find themselves in the 10th spot, with the worst percentage among the teams in the top-twelve.

That said, they have a strong case for winning the upcoming match. Carlton won both meetings with the Suns in the previous season. They beat Gold Coast by 57 points in the first meeting and followed that up with a four-point win. There’s no reason to believe things will be different this time around.

Gold Coast have won three of their last five games. They won their last two games, the first time they’ve achieved this since rounds 1 and 2. Their last game against the Geelong Cats was a spectacular performance from the Suns, defeating the Cats 164-100, making it their highest score in the AFL.

However, playing against Carlton in their home stadium will not be easy for the Suns. After the chaos of their last five games, the Blues will not be taking any chances. This could be a high-scoring match that ends with a Carlton victory.

Carlton Blues vs Gold Coast Suns Head-to-Head

Carlton Blues Form Guide: (WLLWL) The Carlton Blues are ranked 10th on the AFL Ladder

Gold Coast Suns Form Guide: (LWLWW) The Gold Coast Suns are ranked 8th on the AFL Ladder

Carlton Blues vs Gold Coast Suns Team News

Carlton Blues

Injured: Matt Carroll (groin), Adam Cerra (hamstring), Matt Cottrell (foot), David Cuningham (calf), Sam Docherty (knee), Sam Durdin (concussion), Lachie Fogarty (wrist), Jack Martin (calf), Jesse Motlop (hamstring), Hudson O’Keefe (hamstring), Marc Pittonet (finger), Adam Saad (hamstring), Jack Silvagni (knee), Jacob Weitering (quad)

Suspended: None

Gold Coast Suns

Injured: Oskar Faulkhead (ankle), Malcolm Rosas jnr (hamstring), Lachie Weller (knee)

Suspended: Will Powell

Carlton Blues vs Gold Coast Suns Predicted Lineup

Carlton Blues Predicted Lineup:

FB: Adam Saad, Jacob Weitering, Lachlan Cowan

HB: Brodie Kemp, Mitch McGovern, Nic Newman

C: Oliver Hollands, Patrick Cripps, Blake Acres

HF: Zac Williams, Harry McKay, Elijah Hollands

FF: Orazio Fantasia, Charlie Curnow, Matthew Owies

FOL: Jordan Boyd, George Hewett, Alex Cincotta, Lachie Fogarty, Jack Carroll

EMG: Corey Durdin, Lewis Young, Jaxon Binns

Gold Coast Suns Predicted Lineup

FB: Sam Collins, Charlie Ballard, Mac Andrew

HB: Sam Flanders, Bodhi Uwland, Joel Jeffery

C: David Swallow, Touk Miller, Sam Clohesy

HF: Jed Walter, Ben Long, Lloyd Johnston

FF: Ben King, Matt Rowell, Jack Lukosius

FOL: Jarrod Witts, Noah Anderson, Bailey Humphrey

IC: Alex Sexton, Nick Holman, Ben Ainsworth, Thomas Berry, Jake Rogers

EMG: Alex Davies, Brayden Fiorini, Hewago Oea

Carlton Blues vs Gold Coast Suns Prediction

Prediction: Carlton by 9 points