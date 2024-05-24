Carlton Blues vs Gold Coast Suns Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: AFL Round 11, 2024

On Saturday (May 25), the Carlton Blues will host the Gold Coast Suns at Marvel Stadium. Carlton have won just one match in the last month and will be looking to redeem themselves after falling short against a string of tough opponents.
Their single win in their last four games came against Melbourne, as they won by a single point. They’ve since dropped off the top-eight on the rankings and now find themselves in the 10th spot, with the worst percentage among the teams in the top-twelve.
That said, they have a strong case for winning the upcoming match. Carlton won both meetings with the Suns in the previous season. They beat Gold Coast by 57 points in the first meeting and followed that up with a four-point win. There’s no reason to believe things will be different this time around.
Gold Coast have won three of their last five games. They won their last two games, the first time they’ve achieved this since rounds 1 and 2. Their last game against the Geelong Cats was a spectacular performance from the Suns, defeating the Cats 164-100, making it their highest score in the AFL.
However, playing against Carlton in their home stadium will not be easy for the Suns. After the chaos of their last five games, the Blues will not be taking any chances. This could be a high-scoring match that ends with a Carlton victory.
Carlton Blues vs Gold Coast Suns Head-to-Head
Carlton Blues Form Guide: (WLLWL) The Carlton Blues are ranked 10th on the AFL Ladder
Gold Coast Suns Form Guide: (LWLWW) The Gold Coast Suns are ranked 8th on the AFL Ladder
Carlton Blues vs Gold Coast Suns Team News
Carlton Blues
Injured: Matt Carroll (groin), Adam Cerra (hamstring), Matt Cottrell (foot), David Cuningham (calf), Sam Docherty (knee), Sam Durdin (concussion), Lachie Fogarty (wrist), Jack Martin (calf), Jesse Motlop (hamstring), Hudson O’Keefe (hamstring), Marc Pittonet (finger), Adam Saad (hamstring), Jack Silvagni (knee), Jacob Weitering (quad)
Suspended: None
Gold Coast Suns
Injured: Oskar Faulkhead (ankle), Malcolm Rosas jnr (hamstring), Lachie Weller (knee)
Suspended: Will Powell
Carlton Blues vs Gold Coast Suns Predicted Lineup
Carlton Blues Predicted Lineup:
FB: Adam Saad, Jacob Weitering, Lachlan Cowan
HB: Brodie Kemp, Mitch McGovern, Nic Newman
C: Oliver Hollands, Patrick Cripps, Blake Acres
HF: Zac Williams, Harry McKay, Elijah Hollands
FF: Orazio Fantasia, Charlie Curnow, Matthew Owies
FOL: Jordan Boyd, George Hewett, Alex Cincotta, Lachie Fogarty, Jack Carroll
EMG: Corey Durdin, Lewis Young, Jaxon Binns
Gold Coast Suns Predicted Lineup
FB: Sam Collins, Charlie Ballard, Mac Andrew
HB: Sam Flanders, Bodhi Uwland, Joel Jeffery
C: David Swallow, Touk Miller, Sam Clohesy
HF: Jed Walter, Ben Long, Lloyd Johnston
FF: Ben King, Matt Rowell, Jack Lukosius
FOL: Jarrod Witts, Noah Anderson, Bailey Humphrey
IC: Alex Sexton, Nick Holman, Ben Ainsworth, Thomas Berry, Jake Rogers
EMG: Alex Davies, Brayden Fiorini, Hewago Oea
Carlton Blues vs Gold Coast Suns Prediction
Prediction: Carlton by 9 points