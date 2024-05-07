Carlton Blues vs Melbourne Demons Prediction & Betting Tips: AFL Round 9 2024

The Carlton Blues will face the Melbourne Demons at the MCG this Thursday to open Round 9 of the AFL 2024 season. This promises to be a competitive matchup between two AFL heavyweights.

Carlton has more to lose in this game, coming fresh off another close loss, this time to the Collingwood Magpies. A loss in this match could be the start of a losing streak for the Blues.

Melbourne, on the other hand, ended the Geelong Cats’ undefeated streak last time out. A win against Carlton will add more fire to their growing momentum. Either way, this is set to be a thrilling matchup. Read on for our prediction and betting tips.

Carlton Blues vs Melbourne Demons Head-to-Head Record

Carlton Last 5 Matches

(WLWLL)

Collingwood 85-79 Carlton

Geelong 118-105 Carlton

GWS 98-117 Carlton

Adelaide 100-98 Carlton

Fremantle 63-73 Carlton

Melbourne Last 5 Matches

(WWLWW)

Geelong 66-74 Melbourne

Richmond 42-85 Melbourne

Brisbane 82-60 Melbourne

Adelaide 63-78 Melbourne

Port Adelaide 89-96 Melbourne

H2H

2023: Melbourne 71-73 Carlton

2023: Carlton 60-56 Melbourne

2023: Melbourne 61-44 Carlton

2022: Melbourne 79-74 Carlton

2021: Melbourne 94-68 Carlton

Carlton Blues vs Melbourne Demons Match Details

Match: Carlton vs Melbourne

Date: Thursday, May 9 2024

Start time: 7:30 pm AEST

Venue: MCG

Carlton Blues vs Melbourne Demons Preview

The Blues are having it rough this season. They’ve recently acquired a string of close losses, losing three of their last four matches by around 13 points. Luck just doesn’t seem to be on their side lately. Their previous game against Collingwood saw the Blues leading early into the game, but they failed to control the movement of the ball and were constantly cut off by Collingwood’s midfield. This led to a 79-85 victory for Collingwood, another close loss for the Blues.

This Thursday, they are set to go up against Melbourne, a team that does well in close games. Besides having a great midfield, their defensive tactics are brutal and will have Carlton players worn out. We saw this happen against the then-undefeated Geelong in the previous round.

The Demons will cut off attacks from the Blues’ forward line and overwhelm them with defensive pressure and possession ball. However, to seal the deal, Melbourne will need to improve their goal accuracy, shot efficiency and goal efficiency. This has been their major weakness this season, but even a slight improvement in this area will make them a serious problem for the Blues.

We foresee a dominant night for Melbourne and another loss for Carlton.

Carlton Blues vs Melbourne Demons Odds

H2H

Carlton $1.95

Melbourne $1.85

Moneyline

Carlton +102

Melbourne -124

Line

Carlton +2.5 (-110)

Melbourne -2.5 (-110)

Total Game Points - Over/Under:

Over 170.5 (-112)

Under 170.5 (-112)

Total Goals - Over/Under

Over 24.5 (-138)

Under 24.5 (+100)



Carlton Melbourne Sportsbet $1.98 $1.85 Ladbrokes $1.96 $1.85 Bet365 $2.02 $1.80 Betr $2 $1.80 Tab $2 $1.80

Carlton Blues vs Melbourne Demons Prediction

Prediction: Melbourne by 14 points

Carlton Blues vs Melbourne Demons Betting Tips

Melbourne to win (-120)

Total points over 174.5 (-110)

Melbourne to win by 1-39 points (-130)

Christian Petracca 30+ disposals (-120)

Harry McKay 3+ goals (-110)