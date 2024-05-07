Carlton Blues vs Melbourne Demons Prediction & Betting Tips: AFL Round 9 2024

The Carlton Blues will face the Melbourne Demons at the MCG this Thursday to open Round 9 of the AFL 2024 season. This promises to be a competitive matchup between two AFL heavyweights.
Carlton has more to lose in this game, coming fresh off another close loss, this time to the Collingwood Magpies. A loss in this match could be the start of a losing streak for the Blues.
Melbourne, on the other hand, ended the Geelong Cats’ undefeated streak last time out. A win against Carlton will add more fire to their growing momentum. Either way, this is set to be a thrilling matchup. Read on for our prediction and betting tips.
Carlton Blues vs Melbourne Demons Head-to-Head Record
Carlton Last 5 Matches
(WLWLL)
Collingwood 85-79 Carlton
Geelong 118-105 Carlton
GWS 98-117 Carlton
Adelaide 100-98 Carlton
Fremantle 63-73 Carlton
Melbourne Last 5 Matches
(WWLWW)
Geelong 66-74 Melbourne
Richmond 42-85 Melbourne
Brisbane 82-60 Melbourne
Adelaide 63-78 Melbourne
Port Adelaide 89-96 Melbourne
H2H
- 2023: Melbourne 71-73 Carlton
- 2023: Carlton 60-56 Melbourne
- 2023: Melbourne 61-44 Carlton
- 2022: Melbourne 79-74 Carlton
- 2021: Melbourne 94-68 Carlton
Carlton Blues vs Melbourne Demons Match Details
Match: Carlton vs Melbourne
Date: Thursday, May 9 2024
Start time: 7:30 pm AEST
Venue: MCG
Carlton Blues vs Melbourne Demons Preview
The Blues are having it rough this season. They’ve recently acquired a string of close losses, losing three of their last four matches by around 13 points. Luck just doesn’t seem to be on their side lately. Their previous game against Collingwood saw the Blues leading early into the game, but they failed to control the movement of the ball and were constantly cut off by Collingwood’s midfield. This led to a 79-85 victory for Collingwood, another close loss for the Blues.
This Thursday, they are set to go up against Melbourne, a team that does well in close games. Besides having a great midfield, their defensive tactics are brutal and will have Carlton players worn out. We saw this happen against the then-undefeated Geelong in the previous round.
The Demons will cut off attacks from the Blues’ forward line and overwhelm them with defensive pressure and possession ball. However, to seal the deal, Melbourne will need to improve their goal accuracy, shot efficiency and goal efficiency. This has been their major weakness this season, but even a slight improvement in this area will make them a serious problem for the Blues.
We foresee a dominant night for Melbourne and another loss for Carlton.
Carlton Blues vs Melbourne Demons Odds
H2H
Carlton $1.95
Melbourne $1.85
Moneyline
Carlton +102
Melbourne -124
Line
Carlton +2.5 (-110)
Melbourne -2.5 (-110)
Total Game Points - Over/Under:
Over 170.5 (-112)
Under 170.5 (-112)
Total Goals - Over/Under
Over 24.5 (-138)
Under 24.5 (+100)
Carlton Blues vs Melbourne Demons Prediction
Prediction: Melbourne by 14 points
Carlton Blues vs Melbourne Demons Betting Tips
- Melbourne to win (-120)
- Total points over 174.5 (-110)
- Melbourne to win by 1-39 points (-130)
- Christian Petracca 30+ disposals (-120)
- Harry McKay 3+ goals (-110)