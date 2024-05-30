Collingwood vs Western Bulldogs Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: AFL Round 12, 2024

The Collingwood Magpies will next face the Western Bulldogs in Round 12 of the 2024 AFL season on Friday (May 31). Both teams have been playing well so far, making this head-to-head match highly anticipated.

Collingwood had a rocky start this season, losing their first match against Sydney with a score of 102-69, followed by another defeat against St Kilda. However, the club made an impressive comeback with a victory against Brisbane, winning 92-72 and then securing another win against Hawthorn with a score of 77-72.

They have continued to perform well in the subsequent matches and also hold a good record in head-to-head encounters against the Western Bulldogs. Collingwood are currently placed at seventh in the AFL ladder.

Meanwhile, the Western Bulldogs have had a decent season, although they lost their last match against Sydney with a score of 102-68. In their most recent game, Collingwood settled for a tie with Fremantle.

The Bulldogs trail the Magpies by four spots in the AFL ladder.

Collingwood vs Western Bulldogs Head-to-Head

Collingwood have faced the Western Bulldogs six times since the 2019 season. The former holds an advantage over the Bulldogs with four wins out of six.

Collingwood vs Western Bulldogs Team News

Collingwood: Aiden Begg (Knee), Jack Bytel (Concussion), Josh Carmichael (Concussion), Mason Cox (Leg/concussion), Jordan De Goey (Abdomen), Jamie Elliott (Vascular), Josh Eyre (Hamstring), Will Hoskin-Elliott (Hamstring), Jeremy Howe (Groin), Reef McInnes (Concussion), Daniel McStay (Knee), Brody Mihocek (Hamstring), Tom Mitchell (Foot), Joe Richards (Foot), Oscar Steene (Toe)

Western Bulldogs: Nick Coffield (Shoulder), Ryan Gardner (Wrist), Jason Johannisen (Hamstring), Tom Liberatore (Concussion), Aaron Naughton (Knee), James O'Donnell (Illness), Ed Richards (Concussion), Anthony Scott (Concussion), Bailey Smith (Knee), Cody Weightman (Elbow)

Collingwood vs Western Bulldogs Predicted Lineups

Collingwood

FB: Brayden Maynard, Darcy Moore, Charlie Dean

HB: Isaac Quaynor, John Noble, Oleg Markov

C: Jack Bytel, Ash Johnson, Josh Daicos

HF: Bobby Hill, Nick Daicos, Jeremy Howe

FF: Beau McCreery, Patrick Lipinski, Billy Frampton

FOL: Darcy Cameron, Jack Crisp, Lachie Schultz

IC: Finlay Macrae, Steele Sidebottom, Lachlan Sullivan, Harvey Harrison, Wil Parker

EMG: Nathan Kreuger, Edward Allan, Tew Jiath

Western Bulldogs

FB: Lachlan Bramble, Liam Jones, Alex Keath

HB: Taylor Duryea, James O'Donnell, Bailey Dale

C: James Harmes, Adam Treloar, Bailey Williams

HF: Riley Garcia, Rory Lobb, Laitham Vandermeer

FF: Sam Darcy, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Rhylee West

FOL: Tim English, Marcus Bontempelli, Harvey Gallagher

IC: Caleb Daniel, Joel Freijah, Jack Macrae, Lachlan McNeil, Ryley Sanders

EMG: Luke Cleary, Buku Khamis, Caleb Poulter

Collingwood vs Western Bulldogs Prediction

Prediction: Bulldogs win by 18 points.