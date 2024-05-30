Collingwood vs Western Bulldogs Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: AFL Round 12, 2024

The Collingwood Magpies will next face the Western Bulldogs in Round 12 of the 2024 AFL season on Friday (May 31). Both teams have been playing well so far, making this head-to-head match highly anticipated.
Collingwood had a rocky start this season, losing their first match against Sydney with a score of 102-69, followed by another defeat against St Kilda. However, the club made an impressive comeback with a victory against Brisbane, winning 92-72 and then securing another win against Hawthorn with a score of 77-72.
They have continued to perform well in the subsequent matches and also hold a good record in head-to-head encounters against the Western Bulldogs. Collingwood are currently placed at seventh in the AFL ladder.
Meanwhile, the Western Bulldogs have had a decent season, although they lost their last match against Sydney with a score of 102-68. In their most recent game, Collingwood settled for a tie with Fremantle.
The Bulldogs trail the Magpies by four spots in the AFL ladder.
Collingwood vs Western Bulldogs Head-to-Head
Collingwood have faced the Western Bulldogs six times since the 2019 season. The former holds an advantage over the Bulldogs with four wins out of six.
Collingwood vs Western Bulldogs Team News
Collingwood: Aiden Begg (Knee), Jack Bytel (Concussion), Josh Carmichael (Concussion), Mason Cox (Leg/concussion), Jordan De Goey (Abdomen), Jamie Elliott (Vascular), Josh Eyre (Hamstring), Will Hoskin-Elliott (Hamstring), Jeremy Howe (Groin), Reef McInnes (Concussion), Daniel McStay (Knee), Brody Mihocek (Hamstring), Tom Mitchell (Foot), Joe Richards (Foot), Oscar Steene (Toe)
Western Bulldogs: Nick Coffield (Shoulder), Ryan Gardner (Wrist), Jason Johannisen (Hamstring), Tom Liberatore (Concussion), Aaron Naughton (Knee), James O'Donnell (Illness), Ed Richards (Concussion), Anthony Scott (Concussion), Bailey Smith (Knee), Cody Weightman (Elbow)
Collingwood vs Western Bulldogs Predicted Lineups
Collingwood
FB: Brayden Maynard, Darcy Moore, Charlie Dean
HB: Isaac Quaynor, John Noble, Oleg Markov
C: Jack Bytel, Ash Johnson, Josh Daicos
HF: Bobby Hill, Nick Daicos, Jeremy Howe
FF: Beau McCreery, Patrick Lipinski, Billy Frampton
FOL: Darcy Cameron, Jack Crisp, Lachie Schultz
IC: Finlay Macrae, Steele Sidebottom, Lachlan Sullivan, Harvey Harrison, Wil Parker
EMG: Nathan Kreuger, Edward Allan, Tew Jiath
Western Bulldogs
FB: Lachlan Bramble, Liam Jones, Alex Keath
HB: Taylor Duryea, James O'Donnell, Bailey Dale
C: James Harmes, Adam Treloar, Bailey Williams
HF: Riley Garcia, Rory Lobb, Laitham Vandermeer
FF: Sam Darcy, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Rhylee West
FOL: Tim English, Marcus Bontempelli, Harvey Gallagher
IC: Caleb Daniel, Joel Freijah, Jack Macrae, Lachlan McNeil, Ryley Sanders
EMG: Luke Cleary, Buku Khamis, Caleb Poulter
Collingwood vs Western Bulldogs Prediction
Prediction: Bulldogs win by 18 points.