The Essendon Bombers and Collingwood Magpies shared the spoils after a scintillating draw in their 2024 Anzac Day Match. The Bombers and Magpies booked an 85-85 scoreline at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Bombers started strongly, kicking the first four goals in a quick seven-and-half minutes. They added two goals and one behind to take the first quarter by 19 points (37-18). However, Brad Scott's side failed to maintain their brilliant start as Collingwood gradually came back. The Magpies won the next two quarters (29-11, 19-17), taking a point lead over the Bombers heading into the last quarter.

The fourth quarter ended 20-19 in favour of Essendon, bringing the score to 85 apiece at the sound of the final siren, and the second-ever Anzac Day draw was recorded. The last time the clash produced a stalemate was in the inaugural edition in 1995.

Here are the five flops and hits from the game.

#5 Hit - Brody Mihocek (Collingwood)

Brody Mihocek delivered an outstanding performance against Essendon. The 31-year-old Collingwood forward led the Magpies' goal chart with three, also registering three behinds, seven marks, and 15 disposals.

#4 Flop - Peter Wright (Essendon)

The key forward was handed a place back in the starting team after returning from a four-match suspension, pairing with Kyle Langford in the Bombers' forward line for the Anzac Day clash. He helped his team win some balls aerially but didn't do much on the ground, having only two goals and eight kicks.

#3 Hit - Zach Merrett (Essendon)

The Essendon skipper won the Anzac Medal after registering 31 disposals, six clearances and eight tackles to emerge as the best player on the ground.

#2 Flop - Mason Cox (Collingwood)

The Collingwood ruckman had a quiet game. Despite playing the entire duration of the clash, he managed only three marks, a handball, and six disposals, which was a drop from his Round 6 performance (2 goals, 5 handballs, 11 disposals) against Port Adelaide.

#1 Hit - Kyle Langford (Essendon)

Kyle Langford kicked the first goal of the night and finished the game with the most goals (4). The Bombers forward could have been the man who won the game for Essendon but blew a chance to win the clash in the final minute, kicking a behind instead to tie the game.