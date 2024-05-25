Essendon Bombers forced into late squad change ahead of Saturday’s clash against Richmond Tigers with midfielder ruled out with calf injury

The Essendon Bombers have made a late squad change ahead of Saturday's Dreamtime at the 'G clash with Richmond Tigers. Brad Scott's team will be without midfielder Ben Hobbs who has been ruled out with a calf injury.

The club confirmed Hobbs' absence on Friday, and the 20-year-old has been replaced with another youngster in Elijah Tsatas, who was initially on the Bombers' emergency list.

Taking Tastas' place on the emergency list is 2023 draftee Archie Roberts, who is yet to make his AFL debut. Last week, coach Scott was forced to make multiple last-minute squad changes ahead of the win over North Melbourne.

Nik Cox was replaced with Tsatas due to an illness, while Darcy Parish withdrew from the Kangaroo clash an hour before the match, with Dylan Shiel taking his place.

However, Cox is back in the squad for the Dreamtime clash. The Bombers have also been boosted by the return of key defender Jordan Ridley. 18-year-old Nate Caddy has also been named in the team list and will make his AFL debut in the primetime fixture against the Richmond Tigers.

In-form Essendon Bombers will be eyeing consecutive wins over an under-par Richmond Tigers for the first time since 2012. Last term, they defeated the Tigers by a single point (71-70), recording their first win in the Dreamtime at the 'G clash since 2014.

Essendon Bombers' poor head-to-head record against Richmond Tigers

The Essendon Bombers have not enjoyed the best of times against the Richmond Tigers in recent years. Although the Bombers won the last Dreamtime at the 'G clash in 2023, they hadsuffered 14 consecutive losses to the Tigers dating back to 2014.

However, Essendon will be the favorites when both sides clash on Saturday, May 25 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Bombers are on an excellent run of form, unlike the Tigers, who have struggled to find their feet this season.

The Essendon Bombers are on a six-game unbeaten streak, while the Richmond Tigers are winless in their last six outings. They also have contrasting positions on the AFL table. The Bombers are second on the log, while the Tigers are second from bottom.