Explained: The condition Tarryn Thomas must fulfill to seal AFL return after being found guilty of threatening a woman via social media DMs

Former North Melbourne player Tarryn Thomas hopes to return in the 2025 AFL season, but he needs to fulfill one condition before being allowed to play professionally again.

Thomas has been banned from competing in any level of Australian football tournament while serving his 18-game suspension, which concludes later this year in July.

The 24-year-old player was found guilty of threatening a woman on social media multiple times via messages, which led to his suspension. He was suspended for 18 matches and will be eligible to compete in tournaments later this year.

Tarryn Thomas has been trying his best to return to the game. The Herald Sun reported that he had appointed a personal trainer to work on his fitness.

Trending

AFL General Counsel Stephen Meade spoke about Tarryn Thomas, saying (as quoted by Fox Sports):

"Tarryn’s conduct does not represent behaviours acceptable to anyone in our game or our community and his actions were not of a standard that the game or the public expect. While we understand and are empathetic to the challenges Tarryn was facing in his personal life, there is no excuse for the behaviour or the hurt he caused a young woman.

“The fact that Tarryn chose to engage in behaviour over direct messages that was, and is, clearly inappropriate, even while he was undertaking education and being counselled for previous breaches.”

A look into Tarryn Thomas's professional career

Born on March 25, 2000, Tarryn Thomas hails from an indigenous Australian family. He grew up in Sydney, where he initially played rugby league before Australian rules football at age 12.

After a successful collegiate career, he was drafted by North Melbourne as the eighth overall pick in the 2018 National Draft. The following year, he made his AFL debut in a match against the Brisbane Lions in Round 2 and later that year received a nomination for the Rising Star award.

Despite being impressive in the 2021 AFL season, he soon became embroiled in controversy due to alleged inappropriate behavior towards a woman, resulting in his suspension.

Following his suspension, North Melbourne cut ties with him. Thomas is set to return as a free agent in July, and according to Fox Sports, multiple clubs have their eyes on him for the 2025 AFL season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback